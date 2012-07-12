Arkansas "Toe Suck Fairy" jailed for one year

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (Reuters) - An Arkansas man known as the “Toe Suck Fairy” for a series of assaults directed at woman’s feet over more than two decades was sentenced to one year in prison on Wednesday.

A judge at Faulkner County District Court jailed Michael Wyatt, 51, after he broke the terms of a previous deferred sentence earlier this year for harassment charges in 2011, to which he pleaded no contest.

A stipulation was attached to the deferred sentence that Wyatt not be caught harassing women about their feet. But he was arrested in May at a grocery store in Cabot, Arkansas, for asking a woman if he could massage her feet, police said. A security camera recorded the incident.

Wyatt, who was convicted and served time in prison in the 1990s for his obsession with women’s feet, pleaded not guilty to the May charge. He faces another hearing in September.

In the early 1990s, he pretended to be a podiatrist in order to fondle and suck a Conway, Arkansas, woman’s toes at a clothing store.

He was convicted in 1991 of making threats for telling a convenience store clerk that he wanted to cut off her feet and suck her toes while she bled to death. For that, he was sentenced to four years in state prison, but served just over a year.

In 1999, Wyatt was arrested again, police said, after asking a woman in a northwest Arkansas Walmart if she wanted him to amputate her feet and showing her pictures of women with no feet.