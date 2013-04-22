Fugitive on FBI's 10 Most Wanted list arrested in Nicaragua

Eric Justin Toth of the U.S. is escorted after a presentation to the media at police headquarters building in Managua April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

MANAGUA (Reuters) - Nicaraguan police said on Monday they had arrested a U.S. man on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list suspected of child pornography offences, and handed him over to U.S. officials for extradition.

The suspect, former Washington schoolteacher Eric Justin Toth, was arrested on Saturday in Esteli, a city some 150 km (90 miles) north of Managua, said police chief Aminta Granera, adding that Toth had entered Nicaragua in February.

Granera said Toth had been caught with a fake U.S. passport, a fake driving license, and fake bank and credit cards.

“In other words, he was an expert,” Granera told a news conference in Managua.

The 31-year-old Toth taught at a private school in the U.S. capital and had also worked as a camp counselor. He has been on the run since the District of Columbia and Maryland issued arrest warrants in 2008.

Toth is alleged to have had a school camera in his possession in June 2008 that had pornographic images on it, the FBI said on its website. He is also alleged to have produced child pornography in Maryland, it said.

“Toth has often been described as a computer ‘expert’ and has demonstrated above-average knowledge regarding computers, the use of the Internet, and security awareness,” the FBI said.

It described Toth, who was added to the Most Wanted list in April 2012, as able to “integrate easily into socio-economic groups”.

A U.S. federal law enforcement source said Toth had last been seen in 2009 at an Arizona homeless shelter where he had briefly lived and worked as a volunteer. The shelter alerted authorities and Toth vanished, the source said.

Toth attended Cornell University for a year and then transferred to Purdue University, where he graduated with an education degree, the FBI said.