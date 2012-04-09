Bail for Tulsa suspects set at more than $9 million each

(Reuters) - Two white men suspected of killing three blacks and wounding two others in Tulsa, Oklahoma, were ordered held on bail of more than $9 million each in their first court appearance on Monday morning, prosecutors said.

Jake England, 19, and Alvin Watts, 33, were arrested early on Sunday.

Both face three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of shooting with intent to kill and a single charge of firearms possession during a felony. A first-degree murder conviction in Oklahoma can result in the death penalty.

Shortly before the killings, which took place on Friday, England had lamented on his Facebook page that two years had passed since his father was killed by a black man, who he referred to with a racial slur.

Tulsa District Attorney Tim Harris told reporters on Monday that hate crime charges would be considered if the evidence supported it.

Criminal charges have not been formally filed but will be after the prosecutor’s office receives an investigative report from police, which may occur on Monday, said Susan Witt, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office.

A formal arraignment, tentatively scheduled for April 16, will be held after charges are officially filed, Witt said.

Defense attorneys may be appointed at that time if the two suspects, who shared a one-bedroom house in a rural part of north Tulsa, say they cannot afford to hire counsel, Witt said.

England and Watts are self-employed laborers, according to their Facebook pages.

Police have described the shootings during the predawn hours of Friday as random because there is no evidence the suspects knew any of the victims. One witness said the gunman simply pulled his pickup truck to the side of the street and asked for directions before he opened fire.

The suspects were arrested after multiple anonymous telephone tips named them as the killers.

The Facebook pages of England and Watts have been removed from the Internet since the news media reported some of the writings the two suspects posted.

The killings follow the shooting death of Florida teenager Trayvon Martin, a case that has captured national attention largely because of race.

Martin, 17, was black and the shooter, 28-year-old George Zimmerman, is white and Hispanic. Zimmerman has not been charged.

