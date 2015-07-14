Ex-Uber driver in Boston linked to cold-case sex crimes

BOSTON (Reuters) - A former driver for ride-sharing company Uber who has been accused of kidnapping and raping a female passenger in December has been charged with a series of other sexual assaults around Boston, authorities said on Tuesday.

Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel Conley told a news conference that a DNA sample had linked the driver, Alejandro Done, 46, to at least five unsolved sexual assault incidents dating back to 2006.

“This assailant evaded detection for almost a decade,” Conley said. “Until now.”

In December, Done plead not guilty to rape and other charges after prosecutors say he picked up a Cambridge woman that month and drove her to a secluded area to assault her, before dropping her off at home.

Done now faces additional charges of aggravated rape and indecent assault and battery in connection with the other cases. They took place from 2006 to 2010 in South Boston and along the Esplanade, a walking area along the Charles River, Conley said.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans expressed “thanks to the brave victims who assisted police in finding the suspect involved in the Esplanade assaults.”

Uber officials said Done passed a background check before he was hired. Authorities said he had no previous criminal record.

Done is expected to be arraigned on the new charges on Wednesday.