U.S. government probes alleged U.N. bribery scheme: WSJ
October 6, 2015 / 4:38 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. government probes alleged U.N. bribery scheme: WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged bribery scheme involving payments to officials at the United Nations to gain support for real estate developments in Macau, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The investigation, led by the office of the U.S. attorney in Manhattan and the FBI, centers on alleged bribery by Chinese businesspeople, the newspaper reported.

The number of U.N. officials involved in the alleged scheme and their identities were not known, the newspaper said. (on.wsj.com/1OiNFlz)

Last month’s arrests of Macau real-estate mogul Ng Lap Seng, and his assistant, Jeff Yin, are connected to the alleged scheme and additional charges are expected to be announced as early as Tuesday against a number of other people, including current or former UN officials, the Journal said.

U.S. authorities charged Ng, a real estate developer from the Chinese territory Macau, and his principal assistant for engaging in a two-year scheme to import over $4.5 million into the United States under false pretenses.

Reuters could not immediately reach the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s office and representatives at the UN for comment.

Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Miral Fahmy

