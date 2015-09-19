FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man arrested in slaying of infant, two others in Utah house
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 19, 2015 / 11:11 PM / 2 years ago

Man arrested in slaying of infant, two others in Utah house

Kevin Murphy

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Police have arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting three people, including an infant, in a Salt Lake City house where he lived in the basement, authorities said on Saturday.

Alexander Hung Tran, 32, was booked into jail early on Saturday morning on three counts of aggravated murder, said Salt Lake City police detective Richard Chipping.

Police identified the three victims as 2-month-old Lyrik Poike, Heike Poike, 50, and Dakota Smith, 28.

Tran lived in the basement of the house and apparently was letting at least two of the victims live in the building, Chipping said. He was not sure if Tran owned or leased the residence.

Officers went to the house on Friday looking for relatives of an 8-year-old boy after nobody picked him up at school, Chipping said. An officer looked in a window and saw what appeared to be a body covered with a tarp while another officer found the back door open, Chipping said.

Officers went inside, found Tran with a gun, and took him into custody without encountering resistance. They then discovered the three bodies, Chipping said.

Heike Poike was the grandmother and Lyrik Poike the sister of the 8-year-old boy, Chipping said. He did not know if Smith was related.

Tran is being held in the Salt Lake County Jail on $1.1 million bond, according to jail records. The records did not indicate whether Tran had a lawyer.

Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City, Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.