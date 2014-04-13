Utah woman arrested after police find 7 dead infants at home

(Reuters) - A Utah woman was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder on Sunday after police found the decomposing bodies of seven infants stuffed in separate cardboard boxes in her former home, authorities said.

The current owners of the home in Pleasant Grove, Utah, called police on Saturday after finding an infant’s remains while cleaning out their garage, Pleasant Grove Police Captain Michael Roberts said.

Police found six other newborns, all wrapped in separate cardboard boxes, Roberts said. Six of the newborns appeared to have died from asphyxiation and the seventh was believed to be stillborn, he said.

Megan Huntsman, 39, was arrested and booked into the Utah County jail on suspicion of six counts of murder early Sunday, and the investigation is continuing, Roberts said.

“This is unbelievable, I can’t even fathom it. It doesn’t make any sense at all,” Roberts said.

Police believe the seven children were born to Huntsman from about 1996 to 2006. She is the only person of interest in the case and was cooperative with police, Roberts said.

Pleasant Grove is about 35 miles south of Salt Lake City.