Washington state teen arrested, second sought in killing of 88-year-old veteran

(Reuters) - A 16-year-boy has been arrested and a second teenager was being sought in the beating death of an 88-year-old World War Two veteran who survived the Battle of Okinawa, police in Spokane, Washington, said on Friday.

Demetrius Glenn was taken into custody on suspicion of first-degree robbery and first-degree murder in the slaying of Delbert Belton after turning himself in on Thursday night, Spokane Police Chief Frank Straub said in a written statement.

Straub said police have “probable cause” to arrest the second suspect, Kenan Adams-Kinard, 16, who remains at large.

“We would encourage Mr. Adams-Kinard to surrender immediately,” Straub said.

Belton was a U.S. Army veteran who was wounded in the Battle of Okinawa as Allied forces began their invasion of Japan’s home islands in 1945.

The longtime Spokane resident was meeting a friend at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge on Spokane’s north side Wednesday night, Spokane Police Sergeant Lydia Taylor said.

The friend discovered Belton inside his car with “traumatic” injuries to his face and head, she said.

Taylor said Belton was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries early on Thursday morning.

Still photographs from the lodge’s security cameras that captured two young males running from the scene were released to the public, which led police to identify the two teens as suspects.