Second Washington state teen held in killing of World War Two veteran

(Reuters) - A second 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the Washington state beating death of an 88-year-old World War Two veteran who survived the Battle of Okinawa, police said on Monday.

Kenan Adams-Kinard was taken into custody without incident in Spokane, Washington, overnight on suspicion of first-degree burglary and first-degree murder in the slaying of Delbert Belton, Spokane police said in a statement.

“Good investigative work and follow up on dozens of tips led to the apprehension of the suspect four days after the initial incident,” the statement said.

Another 16-year-old suspect in the death, Demetrius Glenn, surrendered to police on Thursday over the killing of Belton, a U.S. Army veteran who was shot in the leg during the Battle of Okinawa as Allied forces began their invasion of Japan’s home islands in 1945.

Belton had been waiting in the parking lot of a fraternal lodge on Spokane’s north side last Wednesday to meet a friend. The friend arrived to find him in his car, severely beaten in the face and head. The longtime Spokane resident died the following day.

Surveillance videos and still photographs from the lodge and surrounding businesses led police to identify the two teens as suspects.

Police said Adams-Kinard was located in the basement of a Spokane apartment building, and that several other people with him were also arrested for rendering criminal assistance.

Both juveniles were being charged as adults with first-degree felony murder and first-degree robbery, a spokeswoman with the Spokane County prosecutor’s office told Reuters.

Glenn will be advised of the charges against him on Monday afternoon. Adams-Kinard will make his first court appearance on Tuesday.