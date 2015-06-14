FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two men stabbed to death in parking lot fight in Virginia
#U.S.
June 14, 2015 / 10:01 PM / 2 years ago

Two men stabbed to death in parking lot fight in Virginia

John Clarke

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two men were stabbed to death and another suffered non-life threatening injuries during a fight in a parking lot at a Virginia shopping center early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The three men were stabbed outside two restaurants at the Greenbrier Shopping Center at about 2 a.m. local time, Fredericksburg Police Department spokeswoman Natatia Bledsoe said in a statement.

The men were taken to Mary Washington Hospital where two of them later died, Bledsoe said. The third man remains hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have made no arrests and said the investigation is ongoing.

Reporting by John Clarke in Washington D.C. Editing by Andre Grenon


