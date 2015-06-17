Second teen charged in Virginia parking lot stabbing deaths

(Reuters) - A second Virginia teenager has been charged in connection with the stabbing deaths of two men at a Fredericksburg, Virginia, shopping center, police said on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old suspect is a Spotsylvania County resident who was not identified because he is a juvenile. He has been charged with assault by mob, Fredericksburg police spokeswoman Natatia Bledsoe said in a statement.

He is the older brother of a 15-year-old boy who was charged with two counts of first-degree homicide in the deaths of Anthony Carter, 28, of Albany, Georgia, and Mac Hughes, 30, of Portsmouth, Virginia.

They were stabbed during a parking lot fight at the Greenbrier Shopping Center on Sunday. They died in a hospital.

A third man also was stabbed and is hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.