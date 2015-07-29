Ex-State Department counterterrorism official pleads guilty to voyeurism

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A former U.S. State Department counterterrorism official pleaded guilty on Wednesday to surreptitiously filming several women through the windows of their Washington homes, prosecutors said.

Daniel Rosen, 45, of Washington, pleaded guilty in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia to six counts of voyeurism and five counts of stalking, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

He faces a total of 11 years in prison and fines, the statement said.

Rosen was arrested in March after a search of his cellphone showed he had shot 40 videos of 24 victims through the windows of their Washington homes between 2012 and 2014, according to a charging document.

The prosecutors’ statement said the women Rosen filmed lived in basement-level apartments that faced alleys. He shot them in various stages of undress and in intimate moments, it said.

A government official has said Rosen was the director of an office in the State Department’s counterterrorism bureau. He was not a senior manager and was not involved in active operations, the official said.

Rosen has been placed on administrative leave and his security clearance has been revoked. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 9.

Rosen also has been charged with soliciting a child for sex in Fairfax County, Virginia, through the Internet. Rosen allegedly exchanged online messages with a police detective posing as a 14-year-old girl over a two-month period.