Vehicle strikes four Washington state teens, killing two
June 11, 2015 / 2:10 AM / 2 years ago

Vehicle strikes four Washington state teens, killing two

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Two Washington state high school students were killed and two more seriously injured after the group was struck from behind by a sport utility vehicle during a gym class walk, state police said on Wednesday.

The driver, who first told police he fell asleep while driving but later admitted to drug use, struck the boys at about 1:30 p.m. in Ferndale, about 100 miles north of Seattle, Trooper Mark Francis said.

The car apparently jumped a curb and plowed into the boys as they were walking on the sidewalk during gym class at Windward High School, Francis said.

The 34-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide and assault, and was being held in Whatcom County Jail, Francis said.

Two boys were transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition, suffering from broken legs. One had a concussion. Both are expected to live.

A community support gathering was scheduled at a church for Wednesday evening, Francis said.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Eric Walsh

