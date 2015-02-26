New Jersey jury convicts man of arranging to have wife killed

(Reuters) - A jury on Thursday convicted a New York man of conspiring to have his wife killed as they were walking on a New Jersey street three years ago, authorities said.

Kashif Parvaiz, 30, arranged for his girlfriend to kill his wife and to wound him, making it look like a random attack or robbery, said prosecutors in Morris County Superior Court in New Jersey.

His wife, Nazish Noorani, 27, was fatally shot in Boonton, New Jersey, on Aug. 16, 2011, as she walked with her husband and with their 2-year-old son in a stroller. The couple had two children.

Parvaiz was wounded in the shooting.

The girlfriend, Antoinette Stephen, pleaded guilty to murder in 2013 and testified against Parvaiz at his trial.

He was found guilty on all counts, including murder, conspiracy and child endangerment, according to a court spokeswoman.

Parvaiz, of Brooklyn, New York, faces the possibility of life in prison at his April 24 sentencing.