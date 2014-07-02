FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pre-teen defendant incompetent to proceed in 'Slenderman' case
July 2, 2014 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

Pre-teen defendant incompetent to proceed in 'Slenderman' case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WAUKESHA Wis. (Reuters) - A judge on Wednesday ordered a competency hearing for one of two Wisconsin pre-teen girls accused of stabbing their friend to please the fictional Internet character “Slenderman” after experts deemed her mentally incompetent to proceed with her defense.

Two doctors have concluded that Morgan Geyser was incompetent, according to the results of mental evaluations disclosed in court on Wednesday. Geyser and Anissa Weier, both 12, have been charged as adults in the stabbing of their friend in a park in late May.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Writing by David Bailey; Editing by Scott Malone

