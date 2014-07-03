Probable cause found for charges that Wisconsin man hid corpses: judge

ELKHORN Wis. (Reuters) - Wisconsin prosecutors have demonstrated probable cause to continue a case against a former police officer accused of hiding the bodies of two women in suitcases and dumping the luggage in a roadside ditch, a judge ruled on Thursday.

Steven Zelich, 52, is charged with two felony counts of hiding a corpse in Walworth County, where the suitcases were found, and investigations are continuing in another Wisconsin county and in Minnesota into the deaths of the women.