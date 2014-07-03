FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Probable cause found for charges that Wisconsin man hid corpses: judge
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 3, 2014 / 5:31 PM / 3 years ago

Probable cause found for charges that Wisconsin man hid corpses: judge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ELKHORN Wis. (Reuters) - Wisconsin prosecutors have demonstrated probable cause to continue a case against a former police officer accused of hiding the bodies of two women in suitcases and dumping the luggage in a roadside ditch, a judge ruled on Thursday.

Steven Zelich, 52, is charged with two felony counts of hiding a corpse in Walworth County, where the suitcases were found, and investigations are continuing in another Wisconsin county and in Minnesota into the deaths of the women.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by David Bailey and Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.