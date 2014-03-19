FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Man beaten, left in Wisconsin woods for wolves: prosecutors
March 19, 2014 / 10:55 PM / 4 years ago

Man beaten, left in Wisconsin woods for wolves: prosecutors

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILWAUKEE (Reuters) - Two men and two women beat a man and left him to be attacked by wolves in the northern Wisconsin woods after accusing him of inappropriately touching a child, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Raymond Jones, 45, his wife April, 38, their son Justin Bey, 21 and his friend Samantha McClellan, 18, were charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide, kidnapping and several other felonies, prosecutors said in a criminal complaint.

The four are accused of beating the man, age 40, at the Jones’ house on March 10 and 11 in Wabeno, about 95 miles north of Green Bay, before hauling him to nearby woods and beating him again, the complaint said.

The man’s name is being withheld because he is a victim of an alleged crime.

The man, who was a friend of April Jones and had been staying at the house, sustained fractures to his face, a broken nose and jaw, and two broken ribs, according to the complaint.

The group told investigators they left him in the woods where they hoped wolves would attack him, the complaint filed in Forest County Circuit Court said.

He was found on March 12 frost-bitten and wearing one shoe with his pants down to his ankles by two people riding all-terrain vehicles, who took him to a nearby convenience store, the complaint said.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; editing by Andrew Hay

