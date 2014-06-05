Victim of stabbing attack in Wisconsin sitting up, walking

MILWAUKEE (Reuters) - The 12-year-old Wisconsin girl who was allegedly lured into a park after a sleepover and stabbed 19 times by two friends is now sitting up and walking the halls at an area hospital, her parents said on Thursday.

The girl, whose identity has not been released, has been watching television from a wheelchair as well at Waukesha Memorial Hospital, where she has been treated for her wounds since the attack on Saturday, her parents said in a statement on a fundraising website.

“Our little girl is a fighter and is making strides of improvement each and every day,” the parents said, urging visitors to the site not to post her name.

More than $10,700 had been donated through the site to help pay the girl’s medical expenses as of midday Thursday. The goal on the site is to raise $250,000.

Two 12-year-old girls were charged as adults with attempted murder on Monday in the attack. The two girls, described as friends and middle school classmates of the victim, are accused of luring her into a wooded area in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and stabbing her on Saturday after a sleepover.

A bicyclist found the girl crawling out of the wooded area and called for help, according to authorities.

“Our family wishes to offer its thoughts and prayers to the victim, her family, and to the entire community, which is profoundly shocked and saddened by the recent event,” the bicyclist, Greg Steinberg, said in a statement to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel newspaper.

The two girls allegedly conceived the murder plot as a way to become favorites of a shadowy paranormal character on the Internet known as Slenderman, authorities said.

Doctors treating the victim said she had wounds to her liver, pancreas and stomach, and the knife missed a major artery by the heart by only a millimeter, the criminal complaint said.