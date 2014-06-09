FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wisconsin bodies found in two suitcases are adult women -police
June 9, 2014 / 6:25 PM / 3 years ago

Wisconsin bodies found in two suitcases are adult women -police

Brendan O'Brien

1 Min Read

MILWAUKEE (Reuters) - Bodies found in two suitcases in a grassy ditch along a rural southeast Wisconsin road last week were that of two women, police said on Monday.

A highway department work crew had pulled the suitcases from a ditch on Thursday while they were cutting grass in Geneva, about 50 miles (80 km) southwest of Milwaukee and police found the bodies inside.

Autopsies determined the bodies were of adult women, Town of Geneva Police Chief Steven Hurley said in a statement on Monday. Hurley did not say whether authorities had determined a cause of death and released no other information about the case.

Authorities believe the women, who have not been identified, were killed elsewhere.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Doina Chiacu

