Wisconsin girl stabbed in 'Slenderman' attack thanks supporters

(Reuters) - A 12-year-old Wisconsin girl stabbed repeatedly by her friends to please the fictional Slenderman character thanked her supporters in a picture released by her family on Tuesday.

The girl, shown from the neck down to protect her privacy, held a small sign with the words “thank you” as she sat surrounded by purple paper hearts in the photograph released by her Waukesha, Wisconsin, family on a fundraising website.

Another photograph showed the girl’s bedroom wall papered with dozens of purple heart cards they said she has received from people around the United States and the world since the attack.

“Together as a family, we continue to adjust to our ‘new normal,'” the family wrote.

The girl continues to deal with physical and emotional challenges since the attack, spending her days at medical appointments and in rehabilitation, they said. She recently went to a Disney movie with her father, the family said.

Her friends, Anissa Weier and Morgan Geyser, both 12, were charged as adults with first-degree attempted homicide in the May stabbing.

Prosecutors have accused them of luring their friend into the woods and stabbing her 19 times to impress Slenderman, a tall, creepy fictional bogeyman they insisted was real, according to a criminal complaint.