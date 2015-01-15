FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wisconsin suspect nabbed when prosthetic leg gets stuck in fence
#U.S.
January 15, 2015 / 11:55 PM / 3 years ago

Wisconsin suspect nabbed when prosthetic leg gets stuck in fence

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A suspect in western Wisconsin led police on a high-speed car chase on slick rural highways only to be caught after his prosthetic leg got stuck in a fence when he fled his vehicle, court documents showed on Thursday.

On Tuesday night, a police officer in Holmen, Wisconsin, saw a brake light was not working on Thomas Fuselier’s vehicle and tried to pull him over, according to the criminal complaint.

Instead of stopping, Fuselier, 47, fled, leading police on an 11-mile (18-km) chase that reached 80 mph (130 kph) on dark, ice-covered rural roads. At one point he rolled down his window and waved to officers chasing him, the complaint said.

Fuselier drove his vehicle into a ditch and fled, running more than a mile through the woods and a creek before his prosthetic leg got stuck in a fence. Police found Fuselier lying in the woods and found drugs in his vehicle when they searched it, the complaint said.

Fuselier was charged with attempting to flee or elude a traffic officer, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia in La Crosse Circuit Court, according to the criminal complaint.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
