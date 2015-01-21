FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wisconsin thieves nabbed after car falls through ice
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 21, 2015 / 11:41 PM / 3 years ago

Wisconsin thieves nabbed after car falls through ice

Brendan O'Brien

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two men are in hot water in northwest Wisconsin where they are accused of burglarizing ice shacks before the car they were driving on a frozen lake broke through the ice and sank, authorities said on Wednesday.

Ryan VanPuymbrouck, 20, and Tyler Hale, 24, both of Solon Springs, Wisconsin, are accused of taking a television, liquor, an auger used for cutting holes through the ice and other items on Monday from shacks set up on the frozen Upper St. Croix Lake, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The men were driving along the lake when the car, a 2014 Ford Focus compact car owned by Hale’s girlfriend, broke through the ice. The pair got out safely and flagged down a fisherman who called police, according to the sheriff’s department.

Hale and VanPuymbrouck initially told deputies they were just driving around on the ice, but later confessed to the crimes and now face several burglary charges, the sheriff’s department said.

The uninsured car was found submerged in about 6 feet of water, the department said.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.