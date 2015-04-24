Wisconsin judge denies request to move girl in Slenderman case

(Reuters) - One of two Wisconsin girls accused of repeatedly stabbing their classmate to please a fictional Internet character known as Slenderman will remain in jail rather than be moved to a psychiatric treatment center, a judge ruled on Friday, court records showed.

Morgan Geyser, along with her friend, Anissa Weier, are charged as adults with attempted first-degree homicide in the May 2014 attack on a 12-year-old classmate in Waukesha, Wisconsin, a Milwaukee suburb.

Geyser’s attorney, Anthony Cotton, requested that his client be moved from a juvenile jail to a psychiatric treatment center where she could be treated for schizophrenia. He also requested that her $500,000 bond be reduced to a signature bond, according to court records.

Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Michael Bohren denied the requests, saying the girl is a flight risk, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The girls, who were 12 years old at the time, are accused of luring their victim into the woods and stabbing her 19 times to impress Slenderman, a tall fictional online bogeyman, according to authorities.

Wisconsin law requires cases to begin in adult court if they involve juvenile suspects at least 10 years old who are charged with first-degree attempted intentional homicide.

The girls could be sentenced to up to 60 years in prison if convicted as adults on the charges. Bohren could decide to move the case to juvenile court, where they could be imprisoned only to age 25 if convicted.