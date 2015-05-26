Wisconsin judge holds juvenile court hearing in Slenderman case

WAUKESHA, Wis. (Reuters) - A Wisconsin judge heard arguments on Tuesday about whether to try one of the girls accused of stabbing a classmate in order to please the fictional character Slenderman in juvenile court.

The two girls, Anissa Weier and Morgan Geyser, who were both 12 at the time, were charged as adults with attempted first-degree homicide in the May 2014 attack on a classmate in Waukesha, a suburb of Milwaukee.

Weier’s attorneys asked Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Michael Bohren to move the case against her to juvenile court. A similar hearing is scheduled for Geyser in June.

Both face up to 60 years in prison if convicted as adults in the stabbing. They could be imprisoned up to age 25 if convicted as juveniles.

Prosecutors say the girls lured a 12-year-old classmate into the woods after a sleepover and stabbed her 19 times to impress the Internet character Slenderman. The victim survived the attack and returned to school last fall.

Wisconsin law requires cases to begin in adult court if they involve juvenile suspects at least 10 years old who are charged with first-degree attempted intentional homicide.

Weier’s attorneys must prove to Bohren that she could not receive adequate treatment in the adult justice system, moving the case would not depreciate the crime’s seriousness and a juvenile court trial would not lessen the deterrent for committing similar crimes.

Her attorneys called several jail staff members who told the judge she is a well-behaved teenager. Juvenile detention system officials described the comprehensive services children receive when they are detained.

Weier appeared to take notes on Tuesday morning as she sat between her attorneys.

“If all of our juveniles were like her, our job would be incredibly easy,” said Nicole Sakac, a juvenile detention manager at the Washington County jail where Weier is being held.

Sakac said Weier grew upset and was placed on suicide watch after other girls held at the jail asked her about the case.