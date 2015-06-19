Milwaukee-area police detective shot by burglary suspect

MILWAUKEE (Reuters) - A suburban Milwaukee police officer was shot on the west side of the city on Friday by a burglary suspect, who fled on foot and is still at large, police said.

The 52-year-old Wauwatosa police detective and two other officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect in a parking lot, Milwaukee Police Chief Edward Flynn said.

The detective, who was been with the Wauwatosa department for 25 years, was treated at a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, Flynn said.

Several area law-enforcement agencies are searching for the suspect, who is considered armed and extremely dangerous, he told a news conference.