Wisconsin judge orders competency hearing for girl in 'Slenderman' case

MILWAUKEE (Reuters) - A judge on Wednesday ordered a competency hearing for one of two Wisconsin pre-teen girls accused of stabbing a friend in an attempt to please the fictional Internet character “Slenderman.”

A Wisconsin Forensic Unit psychiatrist had already concluded that Anissa Weier was competent to stand trial, according to the results of mental evaluations disclosed in Waukesha County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

But her attorneys objected to the findings by psychiatrist Robert Rawski, so Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Michael Bohren scheduled a competency hearing on Dec. 18.

Weier, and her friend Morgan Geyser, both 12, have been charged as adults with first-degree attempted homicide. They are accused of luring a classmate into the woods and stabbing her 19 times in late May in Waukesha, a western suburb of Milwaukee, the morning after a sleepover.

Weier’s attorney Joseph Smith told the court that he will file a separate report from another doctor that shows Weier is incompetent to stand trial, court records showed.

The girls told investigators they attacked their friend, also 12 at the time, to impress Slenderman, a tall, fictional bogeyman popular on the Internet that they insisted was real, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim spent six days in the hospital before going home for further recovery, according to her family. She returned to school in September, a family spokesman said.

In August, Bohren ordered Geyser to be committed to the state’s department of health services, based on testimony from two mental health professionals who told the court that Geyser lacks the capacity to assist in her own defense. A status hearing for Geyser was set for Nov. 12.

Wisconsin law requires attempted homicide cases involving suspects at least 10 years old to begin in adult court before attorneys can ask a judge to move the case to juvenile court.

Under Wisconsin law, the girls face up to 60 years in prison if convicted as adults of attempted homicide. They could be incarcerated until age 25 if they are convicted as juveniles.