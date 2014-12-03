FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
College student found dead in Wisconsin restaurant dumbwaiter
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
December 3, 2014 / 12:56 AM / 3 years ago

College student found dead in Wisconsin restaurant dumbwaiter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A 21-year-old college student was found dead in a dumbwaiter at the bar and grill where she worked in a small western Wisconsin town, authorities said on Tuesday.

There was no indication of foul play and authorities were investigating how the Winona State University student got into the food elevator at WingDam Bar and Saloon, Fountain City Police Chief Jason Mork said in a statement.

The woman, identified by the school as Brooke Baures from Chetek, Wisconsin, was found dead on Monday evening.

Baures, a senior majoring in social work, had been a member of Winona State’s gymnastics team from 2011 to 2014, the university said. A candlelight vigil was planned for Wednesday night, the school said.

Fountain City is about 7 miles northwest of Winona State University in Winona, Minnesota, along the Mississippi River.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.