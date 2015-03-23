FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Man accused of weekend abduction caught in Wisconsin
March 23, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

Man accused of weekend abduction caught in Wisconsin

Brendan O'Brien

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Police on Monday captured a man accused of abducting a woman from a southeastern Wisconsin hospital over the weekend and then exchanging gunfire with police in a grocery store parking lot, where he left her and fled, authorities said.

The nearly day-long hunt ended when police found Stantavious Sillas, 20, hiding in bushes in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in a statement.

Sillas was taken to a hospital for unknown injuries, sheriff’s spokesman Steven Sikora said.

Sillas is accused of shooting at a deputy on Sunday in a Piggly Wiggly parking lot in Union Grove, Wisconsin, where he was spotted with the woman he is suspected of abducting, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office said.

After exchanging shots with officers, Sillas ran away, leaving the woman behind, Schmaling said. The deputy was not wounded, he said.

The sheriff’s office did not disclose what connection, if any, Sillas had with the woman he is accused of abducting.

The hunt for Sillas had begun on Sunday afternoon after a woman was taken from Lakeview Specialty Hospital and Rehab in Waterford, about 30 miles southwest of Milwaukee, the Racine Journal Times reported.

Classes were canceled on Monday at five Racine County schools because of the search for Sillas, authorities said.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Doina Chiacu and James Dalgleish

