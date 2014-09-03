Wisconsin 'Slenderman' attack victim returns to school

MILWAUKEE (Reuters) - A Wisconsin girl stabbed repeatedly by her friends to please the fictional Slenderman character has returned to school as she receives therapy for emotional scars, a spokesman for her family said on Wednesday.

The 12-year-old girl had a “fantastic” first day of seventh grade on Tuesday, family spokesman Steve Lyons said, three months after she was stabbed. Two classmates are accused of luring her into the woods and stabbing her 19 times in Waukesha, a suburb of Milwaukee, the morning after a sleepover.

“Most kids are nervous ... but not her, she’s been excited about it all summer,” Lyons said. “This was the crescendo of getting back to a new normal.”

Lyons said the girl looks forward to volunteering at a local animal shelter and participating in extracurricular activities involving music.

The girl, who has not been identified, spent the summer going to doctor appointments and has been receiving therapy for emotional trauma as have members of her family, Lyons said. She recovered at home from the attack, he said.

Morgan Geyser and Anissa Weier, both 12, are accused of attacking her and have been charged as adults with first-degree attempted homicide.

The girls told investigators they stabbed her to impress Slenderman, a tall, creepy fictional bogeyman they insisted was real, according to a criminal complaint. Weier told a detective she thought she would be able to go live with Slenderman if she killed someone, the complaint said.

Wisconsin law requires attempted homicide cases involving suspects at least 10 years old to begin in adult court before attorneys can ask a judge to move the case to juvenile court.

The girls face up to 60 years in prison if convicted as adults of attempted homicide. They could be incarcerated to age 25 if they are convicted as juveniles under Wisconsin law.

A circuit court judge on Aug. 1 ruled that Geyser was not mentally competent to stand trial.

A probable cause hearing against Weier is scheduled for Sept. 17 and Sept. 18 and a status hearing for Geyser is scheduled for Nov. 12.