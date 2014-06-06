FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two bodies found in suitcases along Wisconsin rural road
June 6, 2014 / 6:47 PM / 3 years ago

Two bodies found in suitcases along Wisconsin rural road

Brendan O'Brien

1 Min Read

MILWAUKEE (Reuters) - Police found two bodies in separate suitcases in a grassy ditch along a road in southeastern Wisconsin, authorities said on Friday.

The suitcases were moved out of the ditch by a highway department crew that was cutting the grass on Thursday in the Geneva, 50 miles (80 km) southwest of Milwaukee, police said.

The victims, who were not identified, were killed elsewhere, Town of Geneva Police Chief Steven Hurley said in a statement.

The Waukesha Medical Examiner’s Office will perform autopsies on the bodies and law enforcement agencies are reviewing missing person reports from the region, police said.

