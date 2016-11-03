Informa raises U.S. soy yield estimate to 52.4 bushels per acre: trade

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Informa Economics, a private analytics firm, on Thursday raised its estimate of the U.S. 2016 soybean yield to 52.4 bushels per acre (bpa), from 51.6 last month, three trade sources said.

The sources, who requested anonymity, said Informa in a monthly report lowered its U.S. corn yield estimate to 174.0 bpa, from 174.5 bpa on Oct. 5.

Informa projected U.S. soybean production at 4.353 billion bushels, they said, up from 4.3 billion last month. It forecast U.S. corn production at 15.109 billion bushels, down from 15.215 billion in October.

Informa officials were not available to comment.

The firm's estimates compare to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's current forecasts for a corn crop of 15.057 billion bushels with a yield of 173.4 bpa and a soybean crop of 4.269 billion bushels with a yield of 51.4 bpa.

The USDA is scheduled to release updated forecasts on Nov. 9.