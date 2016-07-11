U.S. corn, soy condition ratings seen unchanged in week: poll

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress report on Monday is expected to show no change in corn and soybean condition ratings following a warm and wet week in most of the U.S. Midwest, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

The USDA should rate 75 percent of the corn crop and 70 percent of the soybean crop as good to excellent as of Sunday, according to the average estimates of 11 analysts.

For corn, estimates ranged from 73 percent to 76 percent as good to excellent. For soybeans, estimates ranged from 68 percent to 71 percent as good to excellent.

The government is scheduled to release its next update at 3:00 p.m. CDT (4.00 p.m. ET) on Monday.

As with corn and soybeans, analysts expected the government to report no weekly change in U.S. spring wheat condition ratings, with 72 percent of the crop seen as good to excellent.

Farmers continue to harvest the U.S. winter wheat crop. The analysts' average estimate of winter wheat harvest progress was 70 percent, with estimates ranging from 67 percent to 75 percent.

All figures below in percent:

Category Average Range Prior week

Corn condition* 75 73-76 75

Soybean condition* 70 68-71 70

Spring wheat condition* 72 70-74 72

Winter wheat harvested 70 67-75 58

*Percent good/excellent