a year ago
Corn yields, soy pod counts below year ago in Minnesota: tour
August 26, 2016 / 12:51 AM / a year ago

Corn yields, soy pod counts below year ago in Minnesota: tour

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A truck is loaded with corn next to a pile of soybeans at Matawan Grain & Feed elevator near New Richland, Minnesota, U.S. on October 14, 2015.Karl Plume/File Photo

ROCHESTER, Minn. (Reuters) - Corn yield potential and soybean pod counts in Minnesota were above average but lower than 2015, scouts on an annual tour found on Thursday.

Scouts on the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour found average corn yield potential across the state at 182.32 bushels per acre based on surveys of 205 fields. That compares with the tour's three-year average for the state of 180.91 bushels per acre and its 2015 findings of 190.87 bushels per acre.

Minnesota soybean pod counts in a 3-by-3 foot area were pegged at 1,107.60, according to the average of surveys taken from 199 fields. That compares with average pod counts of 1,119.22 in 2015 and the three-year average of 1,006.73.

The U.S. Agriculture Department has projected Minnesota corn yields at 184.0 bushels per acre.

Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
