FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Flooding in southern U.S. Midwest threatens soft winter wheat
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
Harvey Aftermath
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
December 29, 2015 / 10:02 AM / 2 years ago

Flooding in southern U.S. Midwest threatens soft winter wheat

Julie Ingwersen

2 Min Read

Stalks of soft red winter wheat are seen on a farm in Dixon, Illinois, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Heavy weekend storms caused flooding in parts of the southern U.S. Midwest, threatening the region’s soft red winter wheat, crop experts said on Monday.

A swath of eastern Texas, Arkansas, Missouri and southern Illinois received 3 to 7 inches (7.5 to 18 cm) of rain with localized totals of up to 10 inches (25 cm), MDA Weather Services said in a note to clients.

“With more rain expected in these areas today, flooding is likely and disease risks for the wheat crop will increase,” MDA said. However, the note added, much drier weather was forecast through the next 10 days.

Flood warnings were in effect on Monday in eastern Missouri and Southern Illinois, the National Weather Service said. Thirteen people died in flash floods in those two states over the weekend.

Farmers in Illinois, Missouri and Arkansas grow soft red winter wheat, which is milled into flour for cookies and snack foods. The crop, representing about a quarter of total U.S. wheat production, is planted in autumn and harvested in June and July.

“It’s a little too soon to tell what the overall effect will be, but where water stands for a week or more this time of year, the crop often dies,” said Emerson Nafziger, a University of Illinois agronomist.

“All told,” Nafziger said, “we need to prepare to see a lot of bare spots this spring on flat fields or low spots where the water isn’t able to get away.”

Farther west, storms brought ice and snow to parts of the southern Plains’ hard red winter wheat belt. [nL1N14H15H} The snowfall should help insulate that crop from cold weather. Hard red winter wheat, used to make bread, is the largest U.S. wheat class.

Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.