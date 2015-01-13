White House: no change in regulations regarding crude oil exports

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday there has been no change in the U.S. ban on crude oil exports, responding to a question about whether an impending change might be behind price moves in oil markets.

“There has been no change in regulations regarding crude oil exports,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said, noting the Commerce Department was in charge of export regulations.

“I‘m not going to speculate about any sort of policy change that may or may not be contemplated at this point,” Earnest said.