Exclusive: Shell says has U.S. government okay to export lightly processed oil
January 13, 2015 / 10:52 PM / 3 years ago

Exclusive: Shell says has U.S. government okay to export lightly processed oil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo for Shell is seen on a garage forecourt in central London March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) has received U.S. government approval to export a very light form of domestic crude oil that has undergone minimal processing, the company said on Tuesday.

Shell had been working with the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security, which regulates export controls, to understand requirements to ship lightly processed condensate internationally, the company said.

The approval enables Shell to move ahead with exports of condensate that qualifies as a refined product as defined by BIS guidance issued on Dec. 30, the company said.

Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
