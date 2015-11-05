Prompt WTI at widest discount to forward month contract since May

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Prompt WTI futures traded down to a $1.05 a barrel discount to the second-month contract Thursday afternoon, marking the widest spread since mid-May.

The spread had traded at a narrower 88 cents a barrel early in the day. The discount for front-month crude deepened just ahead of settlement.

Traders could not yet confirm what drove the spread wider, but some pointed data from Genscape this week reporting a 712,000 barrel build in crude inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma.