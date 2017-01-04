U.S. crude oil stocks fall 7.4 million bbls: API

NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks tumbled during the final week of 2016, while gasoline and distillate inventories surged, the American Petroleum Institute, a trade organization, said Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 7.4 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 30 to 482.7 million, compared with analysts' expectations for a decrease of 2.2 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 482,000 barrels, API said.

U.S. crude imports fell last week by 1.1 million barrels per day to 7.1 million bpd.

Refinery crude runs rose by 169,000 bpd, API data showed. Refiners typically increase crude input in the final week of the year for tax reasons.

Gasoline stocks rose by 4.3 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.8 million barrels gain.

Distillate fuels stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 5.2 million barrels, compared with expectations for a 1.1-million-barrel gain, the API data showed.