Oil imports in June down from year ago: EIA
August 30, 2012 / 10:11 PM / 5 years ago

Oil imports in June down from year ago: EIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Crude oil imports fell in June, dropping 134,000 barrels per day from a year earlier, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

Crude imports averaged 9.101 million barrels per day in June, the fourth consecutive monthly decline.

U.S. oil demand also dropped in June by more than expected, down 1.76 percent from a year ago.

Canada remained the United States’ biggest foreign supplier in June, exporting 2.460 million bpd, up 387,000 bpd from a year earlier.

Saudi Arabia was the second-largest oil supplier to the United states during the month, exporting 1.456 million bpd, up, 292,000 bpd from last year.

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by David Gregorio

