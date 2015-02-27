Macquarie well length model puts U.S. crude output above EIA view

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Rig counts were once the best way to predict the ups and downs of oil production. When drilling rigs went dark, crude output slowed.

But advances in horizontal drilling, more intensive hydraulic fracturing of wells, and the growing length of shale oil wells to 30 football fields or more have diminished a rig count’s direct relationship with output.

Macquarie Capital, a division of Macquarie Group Ltd, has developed a “linear feet drilled” model aimed at getting a better handle on where production is going in good times and bad.

It shows that a stabilization or dip in U.S. output, which some producers hope will help lift prices, may happen a bit later than many expect.

Macquarie’s outlook for 2015 U.S. production - onshore and offshore - is around 9.6 million barrels per day (bpd). That’s higher than the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s forecast of 9.3 million bpd.

“The core idea is rigs don’t produce oil - rocks do,” said Macquarie oilfield services analyst Walt Chancellor. “What we really want to measure is how many of these rocks that bear oil are ultimately getting drilled and completed to contribute to production.”

The production outlooks are important as some energy chief executive officers say they are cutting spending so fast that domestic output could start slipping within a couple of months, helping curb global oversupply of about 1.5 million bpd and lifting prices.

The EIA sees output starting to dip in June after hitting a 2015 peak of 9.42 million bpd in May.

“Last year we ended at 9.1 million bpd. This year would have ended at around 10.2 (million) if not for this big price collapse,” said Vikas Dwivedi, Macquarie’s global oil and gas strategist, referring to oil prices at less than half of last summer’s triple-digit highs. [O/R]

“So we’re still going to get half a million (bpd) of growth just because of the momentum we exited 2014 with,” Dwivedi said.

Chancellor said ups and downs of rig counts and new oil and gas well permits remain important oil patch bellwethers, along with spending reductions.

Examining the footage drilled - and how much oil that unlocks - enhances ability to look beyond next week or next month to what is sustainable in the longer term, Chancellor said.

“When we think in a longer term time frame, we could get more production growth at potentially lower activity levels,” he said.