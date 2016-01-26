Factbox: U.S. crude-by-rail projects; Hearings set on Phillips 66, Valero projects

HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. oil producers, refiners and logistics companies have dozens of crude-by-rail project throughout the United States, although U.S. crude movements via rail retreated to 785,143 barrels per day in the third quarter of 2015 from more than 1 million bpd in the second half of 2014.

Oil-by-rail movements started to decline in the fourth quarter of 2014 as a global supply glut sent oil prices spiraling. Discounts of domestic and Canadian heavy crudes to U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate and London’s Brent narrowed sharply as well, prompting coastal refiners to take more imports with spreads too thin to absorb rail’s extra transportation costs.

The East and West coasts, in particular, have used rail to tap cheaper U.S. and Canadian heavy crude with no major oil pipelines in operation to move inland crude to those markets. U.S. Gulf Coast refineries built to run heavy oil also receive Canadian crude via rail, as well as domestic oil.

Some, mainly on the West Coast, have faced lengthy delays and opposition.

The staff of the San Luis Obispo County planning commission this week recommended rejecting permits for Phillips 66’s proposed 41,000 bpd project at its Santa Maria refinery in Arroyo Grande, California, because of “significant and unavoidable” impacts from toxic emissions, water and farmland contamination, and fires and explosions if trains derail or leak. The commission will consider permits at a two-day hearing next week.

Valero Energy Corp’s proposed 70,000 bpd rail project at its San Francisco-area refinery in Benicia, California, will go before the city’s planning commission Feb. 8 in a public hearing. The commission will schedule additional meetings on Feb. 9 and 10 to hear more public comment as warranted.

Both companies first proposed the projects in 2013 with hopes of startup in 2014. Lengthy environmental reviews delayed those plans.

Growth of oil-by-train shipments started more than five years ago as pipeline infrastructure lagged booming U.S. and Canadian crude production. The Association of American Railroads said 785,143 bpd originated on top U.S. railroads in the third quarter of 2015, down 8.9 percent from the second quarter this year and down more than 23 percent from the peak of 1.02 million bpd in the third quarter of 2014.

Oil moved by rail in the third quarter was 8.4 percent of 9.3 million bpd, the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s estimate of average U.S. output in 2015.

Once seen as a stopgap to move crude until pipelines get built, rail became part of the transportation mix, adding flexibility for refiners to choose the best-priced crude from shale and tight oil plays rather than just rely on pipelines. Contracts are shorter, and they are not locked into specific types of crude moved from fixed points via pipeline.

Here is a rundown of more than 100 U.S. rail projects, both loading at production sites and unloading at refineries and terminals:

WEST COAST

Company Name Type Location State Capacity Crude Status

(bpd)

Tesoro Corp Ref Anacortes WA 50,000 Bakken Operational

(refinery

120,000 bpd)

U.S. Oil and Ref Tacoma WA 40,000 Bakken Operational

Refining;

TrailStone

Tesoro Corp Port Port of WA 360,000 Bakken, Approved by

and Savage Vancouver Canadian and port, awaiting

Services inland U.S. OK from state

governor

following state

environmental

review and

public hearings;

expected to be

finished by late

2017 if permits

obtained; had

previously been

expected to be

operational by

end 2014, then

end 2015, but

review process

pushed

governor’s

consideration of

approval to

2016; U.S. Army

Corps of

Engineers in

June 2015 said

it would seek

public review of

Tesoro’s permit

application to

upgrade dock

infrastructure

Phillips 66 Ref Ferndale WA 30,000 bpd Bakken and Operational

capacity Canadian

total;

currently

receiving

20,000 of

N.American

crude via

mixed-freigh

t shipments

(refinery

100,000 bpd)

BP Plc Ref Cherry Point WA 70,000 Bakken Operational

(refinery

225,000 bpd)

Royal Dutch Ref Anacortes WA N/A (Puget Bakken, Awaiting

Shell Sound Canadian permits; on Feb.

refinery 24, 2015, a

145,000 bpd) Skagit County

hearing examiner

ordered a

lengthy

environmental

review, which

can take a year

or more

Alon Energy Ref Bakersfield CA 13,000 each Bakken, Texas Permit approved

USA; May 2015 at Permian Basin, September 2014

Delek U.S. Bakersfield Canadian to expand

Holdings oil refinery Bakersfield

acquired 48 and offloading to

percent of Paramount 150,000 bpd; in

Alon and Long February 2015

Beach Alon said

asphalt startup was

refineries slated for 2016,

(combined delayed from

refineries’ late 2015; in

capacity August 2015 said

70,000 bpd) startup slowed

further as

narrow crude

differentials

have thinned

crude by rail

movements,

engineering to

be done, but

will hold off on

further work

with no new date

given; refinery

restart about a

year after rail

startup if

economically

feasible to

upgrade to run

more light

crude; Permitted

to offload up to

13,000 bpd each

at Long Beach

and Paramount,

currently

offloading 5,000

bpd at Long

Beach; opponents

suing Kern

County officials

to rescind

permit; Delek’s

acquisition of

48 percent of

Alon USA Energy

to close in May

2015

Plains All Term Bakersfield CA Phase I Bakken, Phase I November

American 65,000 to Niobrara, 2014, Phase II

70,000; Eagle Ford awaiting permits

Phase II can to test an

double inactive

volumes to pipeline to

up to increase

140,000; capacity;

pipelines environmental

can then groups in

move crude January 2015

to sued to shut

refineries down the project

in Los and force an

Angeles and environmental

San review

Francisco

areas

Valero Energy Ref Benicia CA Up to 70,000 Inland U.S. Seeking permits;

Corp bpd (145,000 and Canadian delayed from 1Q

bpd 2015 to

refinery) accommodate

lengthy

environmental

review; had

already been

delayed from 4Q

2013;

Targa Term Stockton CA 70,000 Inland U.S. Seeking permits;

Resources and Canadian no disclosed

Partners and target startup

TRC Companies date

Grays Harbor Port Aberdeen(Gra WA Up to 50,000 Bakken, Seeking permits;

Rail Terminal ys Harbor) Canadian environmental

(U.S. review ongoing;

Development dormant since

Group) 2014

Westway Port Aberdeen(Gra WA About 26,300 Bakken, Seeking permits

Terminals LLC ys Harbor) bpd with Canadian to add crude by

unit train rail capability

delivery to current

every three methanol

days terminal;

(expands Washington

from 18 Department of

loading/unlo Ecology released

ading spots draft

to 80) environmental

impact

statement Aug

31, 2015;

accepting public

comment through

November.

Startup targeted

for 2017

Tesoro Ref Martinez CA 5,000-10,000 Bakken Operational

; can expand

to 50,000;

receives

crude from

Kinder

Morgan

Richmond

operation

(refinery

166,000 bpd)

Phillips 66 Ref Arroyo CA Extend rail Canadian Seeking permits;

Grande infrastructu public hearing

re at Arroyo Feb. 4 and 5,

Grande to 2016, postponed

take up to from 2H 2015 and

40,800 or from April 2014

five 80-car before that

trains per

week

(Refinery

120,200 bpd)

Questar Corp Load Essex CA Considering Permian Pipeline segment

and Spectra 120,000 bpd must be

Energy Corp rail converted to

offloading crude from

facility at natural gas for

Essex to rail project to

move crude go forward; in

to 96-mile August 2015 said

pipeline in Questar has not

Whitewater, been able to

CA, find a suitable

connected to site for a rail

West Hynes terminal, so

crude project delayed

distribution beyond 2017;

system in Questar and

Long Beach, Spectra may

CA. exclude rail

from the project

and convert the

entire pipeline

to oil service,

which may

require building

a new 110-mile

pipeline in

California; may

also sell

Southern Trails

pipeline;

decision

expected by end

2015

WesPac Term Pittsburg CA Design for Canadian, December 2015,

Energy-Pittsb five trains Bakken, scrapped project

urg LLC per week, Permian on lack of

(WesPac about 51,000 customer

Energy and interest because

Oiltanking of low oil

Holding prices; In March

Americas Inc) 2015

re-submitted

permit

applications to

overhaul its

marine terminal

that excluded

any rail

provision after

undergoing

repeated

environmental

reviews for

about two years;

if approved,

project will

move crude only

via pipeline or

vessel.

Kinder Morgan Term Richmond CA 72,000; Bakken, Operational;

Inc Converted to Canadian opponents’

crude from lawsuit to halt

ethanol in operations and

September require state

2013; can environmental

receive review dismissed

125-car unit Sept 5, 2014

trains,

100-car

trains ideal

Global Term Clatskanie OR Up to 3,261; Bakken Operational; on

Partners LP expanding to Aug. 19 2014

handle up to received state

120,000 emissions permit

allowing

expansion;

startup expected

late 2015-early

2016; received

U.S. Army Corps

of Engineers

permit to

upgrade a dock

to handle

Panamax-sized

vessels, work

slated to start

in 4Q 2015

pending

completion of

design

Interstate Load Sacramento CA 5,400, rail U.S. inland Ceased crude oil

Oil Co to truck crude operations in

November 2014,

resumed

ethanol-only

unloading;

company

surrendered

permit approving

crude unloading

after

environmental

groups sued to

stop the

operation

Carson Oil Load Sacramento CA 7,800, rail U.S. inland Received

Inc to truck, crude authority to

crude and construct crude

ethanol loading

infrastructure,

seeking customer

contract before

starting

construction

NuStar Energy Load Vancouver WA 22,000 on U.S. inland Received permit

LP average crude to convert two

products storage

tanks at current

terminal to

crude; seeking

permits to build

rail-to-barge to

start up in 2015

Arc Logistics Term Portland OR 18,000 Uinta Operational

Partners

Targa Term Tacoma WA N/A; Inland U.S., Ended five-year

Resources manifest Canadian deal after one

Partners year in 2013;

could restart

for more

customers if

expand to handle

70,000 bpd

Imperium Port Hoquiam, WA Up to Inland U.S. Existing

Terminal Port of 140,000 biodiesel

Services Grays Harbor facility seeking

permits to add

rail capability

for crude,

ethanol,

naphtha,

gasoline, jet

fuel, kerosene,

fuel oil and

other liquids;

Washington

Department of

Ecology released

draft

environmental

impact

statement Aug

31, 2015;

accepting public

comment through

October. Startup

targeted for

2017

Waterside Term Longview WA 25,000; plus Bakken Awaiting permits

Energy LLC a 75,000 bpd from the Port of

liquefied Longview;

petroleum expected draft

gas export environmental

terminal and impact statement

a new 45,000 in May 2016 with

bpd refinery final report by

that would January 2017

process

crude and

renewable

feedstocks

into diesel,

gasoline and

jet fuel

EAST COAST

Company Name Type City State Capacity Crude Status

(bpd)

Phillips 66, Ref Linden NJ 80,000-90,00 Bakken Operational

Global 00 at times

Partners 70,000

(Railed to

Albany, NY,

then barged

to 238,000

bpd Bayway

refinery in

Linden, New

Jersey)

Plains All Term Yorktown VA 140,000 Bakken, Operational

American Niobrara,

Eagle Ford

PBF Energy Ref Delaware DE Up to Bakken and Operational

City 130,000 Canadian; up

Bakken, to 45,000

80,000 Bakken barged

Canadian to 160,000

(refinery bpd

182,200 bpd) Paulsboro, NJ

Philadelphia Ref Philadelphia PA 160,000; Bakken Operational

Energy plus another

Solutions 30,000 via

rail and

barge

combination

(refinery

330,000 bpd)

Buckeye Term Albany NY 130,000 Bakken Operational

Partners LP (rail to

barge,

onward to

300,000 bpd

Irving Oil

refiner in

St. John,

New

Brunswick)

Sunoco Term Eagle Point NJ 40,000 (rail Bakken Operational

Logistics to barge)

Partners LP

Enbridge Inc Term Eddystone PA 80,000; can Bakken Operational

expand to

160,000

(rail to

barge)

Buckeye Term Perth Amboy NJ 40,000 Bakken Operational; in

Partners LP talks to position

facility to

handle Canadian

heavy crude,

possibly for

export; exploring

options to handle

natural gas

liquids as well

Phillips 66 Ref Linden NJ 70,000 bpd Bakken Operational

Global Term New Windsor NY 88,000; had Bakken Withdrew permit

Partners proposed application in

adding rail October 2014

infrastructu without

re to load explanation

railed-in

crude onto

tankers and

barges to

move to East

Coast

refineries

Global Term Albany NY 160,000 bpd Bakken Operational;

Partners (includes seeking permits

long-term to add boilers

deal with and other

Phillips 66 equipment to

handle bitumen,

or undiluted

Canadian heavy

crude, project to

undergo

environmental

review

Targa Term Baltimore MD 25,000 N/A Permit has

Resources preliminary

approval from

Maryland

regulators; final

approval pending

Monroe Ref Trainer PA 65,000, Bakken Monroe announced

Energy/Bridge unloaded at in July 2014 it

r LLC Enbridge’s had entered a

Eddystone 5-year deal with

facility, Bridger to supply

then barged Bakken to the

to the refinery

refinery

GULF COAST

Company Name Type City State Capacity (bpd) Crude Status

Kinder Term Houston TX 210,000, Cushing Operational

Morgan, Watco expandable to Oklahoma,

Cos LLC; 250,000 bpd; West Texas,

long-term crude in by Bakken,

trade rail, out by Canadian

agreement barge and

with Mercuria pipeline;

condensate in

by barge, out

by rail

Plains All Term St. James LA 140,000 Niobrara Operational;

American adding

capability to

receive Canadian

heavy crude by

3Q 2015 to

coincide with

the company’s

new rail loading

operation to

start up at the

same time in

Kerrobert,

Canada

Plains All Load Gardendale TX 25,000 Eagle Ford Operational

American Hub near

Cotulla

Genesis Load Wink TX 100,000 Permian Operational

Energy LP Basin

Cetane Energy Load Carlsbad NM 21,000; two Permian Operational;

LLC and Murex unit trains per Basin will expand to

LLC week up to 51,000 bpd

or five unit

trains per week

by July 2015

RIO Hub, Load Loving NM 10,000; Permian 10,000 bpd by

Rangeland expandable to Basin October 2014;

Energy more than expansion as per

100,000 customer demand

Genesis Term Walnut Hill FL 75,000 Bakken, Operational

Energy (near West Texas

Mobile Bay

AL)

Valero Ref St. James LA In 2013 was Bakken Operational

100,000 via

Capline to

180,000 bpd

Memphis,

Tennessee,

refinery;

amount has

declined by

undisclosed

amount

Sunoco Term Nederland TX 21,500 Bakken Operational

Logistics

Alon Energy Ref Krotz LA 6,000 (refinery Inland U.S, Operational

Springs 80,000 bpd) type

depends on

price

Genesis Term Natchez MS 85,000 Canadian Operational

Energy

NuStar Energy Term St. James LA Two unit train Bakken can Operational; in

facilities and handle talks to take

a manifest rail Canadian Canadian crude

facility, shipments; most

combined storage for

200,000 light crude, but

have four tanks

capable of fuel

oil or heated

crude storage

Canadian Term Port of AL 75,000, up to Canadian Operational

National Mobile 120 tank cars

Railway and per day

Arc Terminals (offload crude,

backhaul

condensate)

Petroplex Term St. James LA 70,000 Bakken, 1Q 2016

International Parish (engineering Canadian

LLC, head of and design for

a consortium bulk liquids

backed by terminal

Macquarie including unit

Group and train)

others

Valero Ref Port Arthur TX 70,000 bpd Canadian Operational

and other

North

American

crudes

Valero Ref St. Charles LA 20,000 via Canadian, Operational;

rail, 35,000 with room seeking permit

bpd via barge to take to increase rail

from Hartford, some inland offloading

IL terminal U.S. capacity to

(refinery light-sweet 30,000

205,000 bpd)

Genesis Term Maryland LA 75,000 (near Bakken, Operational; As

Energy Exxon Mobil Eagle Ford, of November

(Scenic Corp’s 502,500 Canadian 2015, volumes

Station) bpd refinery in ramping up at

Baton Rouge) new crude,

intermediates

and refined

products

import/export

terminal in

Baton Rouge,

connected to

Scenic Station

as well as

Exxon’s reversed

North Line

Pipeline from

Longview, Texas,

to Baton Rouge,

which will bring

West Texas crude

to Louisiana as

part of the

Permian Longview

and Louisiana

Extension, or

PELA, system.

Exxon’s partners

in that system

are Sunoco

Logistics

Partners and

SunVit Pipeline

LLC, a joint

venture of

Sunoco and Vitol

GT Logistics Term Port Arthur TX 158,000 (rail Bakken, Operational

Omniport to barge) Canadian

Terminal

Jefferson Term Port of TX 70,000 (rail to Eagle Ford, Operational;

Energy Beaumont barge) Bakken, ramping up to

Transload (Orange Canadian 220,000 bpd;

Railport County started up

Terminal) heating

facilities for

railbit crude in

January 2015

Global Term Port Arthur TX 140,000 Canadian Awaiting permits

Partners and to begin

Kansas City construction;

Southern waterborne

terminal to have

initial storage

capacity of

340,000 barrels;

expect startup

1Q 2017

Kinder Morgan Term Battlegroun TX 6,000 bpd N/A Operational

and d Oil initially

TransMontaign Specialty (unloading for

e Partners LP Terminal 12 cars,

Company LLC expandable to

(BOSTCO) 30 cars)

EOG Resources Load Harwood, TX Average 10,900 Eagle Ford, Operational

Barnhart from 89 Permian

and Fort shipments of

Worth about 45,000

barrels per

train in 2013

from all three

facilities

Genesis Load Raceland LA 140,000 bpd Eagle Ford, 1Q 2016,

Energy Bakken, completion had

Canadian, been slated for

Permian 4Q 2015

Basin,

Niobrara

Gulf Gateway Term New Orleans LA 75,000, rail to Canadian, Operational;

Terminal barge Eagle Ford expansion

(Murex LLC planned for more

and Bulk Canadian heavy

Resources) oil offloading

LBC Tank Term Geismar LA 10,000 Canadian Expanding

Terminals Industrial capacity to

Complex, offload

Sunshine undiluted

bitumen

Texas Term Galveston TX 90,000, rail to Inland Operational

International barge or ship U.S.,

Terminals Canadian

Atlas Oil Co Load La Feria TX 5,000 Eagle Ford Operational

Buckeye Texas Term, Corpus TX At least 70,000 Inland Under

Partners load Christi U.S., consideration;

(Buckeye Canadian may build unit

Partners and train loading

Tragifura) and offloading

capability near

terminal, could

receive heavy

Canadian and

send naphtha as

diluent back to

Canada

NGL Energy Load Milan, near NM Initially two San Juan 3Q 2015; will

Partners Albuquerque unit trans per Basin include 240,000

week, about barrels of

20,400 storage

Arc Logistics Term Chickasaw AL 9,000 U.S. inland Operational; bpd

Partners and includes

Canadian distillates,

fuel oil and

crude tall oil

Arc Logistics Term Saraland AL 14,000 U.S. Inland Operational

Partners and

Canadian

Centurion Load Pecos TX Up to 160,000 Very light Under

Terminals Delaware construction as

Basin crude part of Delaware

and Basin Express,

condensate two

in the far pipeline-connect

west ed terminals in

Permian Reeves County,

Basin TX; railed

condensate to be

taken to

Centurion’s

export terminal

in Brownsville,

where an

undisclosed

shipper has a

10-year contract

to buy all

output from

condensate

splitters;

startup for both

operations 3Q

2016

Kinder Morgan Term Deer Park TX Approximately Heavy and Operational

70,000 bpd light North

American

crude

MIDCONTINENT

Company Name Type City State Capacity (bpd) Crude Status

Enbridge Load Berthold ND 120,000 Bakken Operational

Plains All Load Manitou ND 65,000 at Bakken Operational

American and Van Manitou; 65,000

Hook at Van Hook

Musket Corp Load Dore ND 60,000 Bakken Operational

EOG Resources Load Stanley ND 65,000 Bakken Operational

(Watco)

Hess Corp Load Tioga ND 140,000 Bakken Operational

(Watco)

COLT hub, Load Epping ND 160,000 Bakken Operational

Crestwood

Midstream

Partners

Dakota Plains Load New Town ND 80,000 Bakken Operational

Holdings

Lario Load Near ND 100,000 Bakken Operational

Logistics, Dickinson expandable to

Bakken Oil 200,000

Express

Savage Load Trenton ND 175,000 Bakken Operational; in

Services July 2015 laid

off 12 employees

and halving

loading in light

of lower oil

prices

Tesoro Corp; Load Fryburg ND 154,000 Bakken Operational

acquired

Great

Northern

Midstream LLC

as of January

2016; terms

undisclosed

Global Basin Load Columbus ND 160,000 Bakken Operational

LP, Basin and Beulah

Transload LLC

Northstar Load McKenzie ND 100,000 Bakken Crude loading to

Transloading County start up in 1H

2015; inbound

loading for frac

sand,

construction

materials

operational

December 2014

Delek U.S. Ref El Dorado AR 25,000 light Inland Operational

Holdings U.S. or 12,000 U.S.,

Canadian. Can Canadian

also access

20,000 bpd of

light crude

offloading at a

third-party

facility

adjacent to the

refinery

(refinery

80,000 bpd)

HollyFrontier Ref Artesia NM 70,000 WTS, WTI, Operational

Corp (refinery Canadian

105,000 bpd)

Marquis Term Hayti MS 75,000 (rail to Bakken, Operational; to

Energy Miss. barge) Canadian increase to

150,000

Indigo Term Osceola AR 140,000 (rail Bakken, Startup in late

Resources to Miss. barge) Canadian 2014

SEACOR Term Sauget IL 65,000 (rail to Bakken, Operational

Holdings Inc (Gateway Miss. barge) Canadian

Terminals)

Savage Term Lordstown OH N/A Utica, when Awaiting takers

Services (transloading production

at Ohio ramps up

Commerce

Center,

expanding for

unit trains)

Kinder Term Stroud OK 65,000 bpd, Bakken Operational

Morgan, Watco offloading EOG

Companies output crude to

Hawthorn

Pipeline

Buckeye Load Chicago IL Crude arrives Bakken, Operational

Partners via pipeline, Canadian

loaded on

railcars to go

to West, East

and Gulf

coasts;

capacity

undisclosed

EnLink Load Frazeysburg OH 24,000, light Utica Operational

Midstream oil condensate

(Black Run and various

Rail grades of crude

Terminal)

Enbridge Term Flanagan IL 140,000 Canadian If approved, as

early as 1Q 2016

PBF Energy Ref Toledo OH Approx 70,000 Bakken, Study to build

Canadian offloading

facility at

refinery under

way; truck rack

can take up to

16,000 bpd, can

receive unit

trains via third

party

Dakota Gold Load Stanley ND 70,000 Bakken Construction to

Transfer, start by late

Plaza 2014, high-speed

Terminal rail loading

available by 2H

2015

Phillips 66 Load Palermo, ND Initial Bakken, 4Q 2015; direct

Partners and Mountrail capacity Canadian access to 76-mile

Paradigm County 100,000, can Sagagawea

Energy double in size Pipeline and rail

Partners LLC to 200,000 access to the

East and West

coasts

Energy Load Patoka IL N/A, but will U.S. Inland Planning loading

Transfer handle unit facility to

Partners trains enable crude

delivery to East

Coast refineries

Enbridge Term Cushing OK 120,000 Primarily Under

Energy Canadian consideration;

Partners gauging shipper

interest; if

enough

commitments

secured, startup

in late 2016

Joliet Bulk Term Joliet IL 85,000; will Canadian Will receive

Barge & Rail supply Exxon crude via rail

LLC; to be Mobil’s 238,600 from Kinder

acquired by bpd Joliet Morgan and Exxon

Arc Logistics refinery subsidiary

Partners LP Imperial Oil Ltd

and GE joint-venture

Electric 210,000 bpd rail

Company loading facility

division GE in Edmonton,

Energy Alberta;

Financial commissioning

Services in began for Joliet

mid-May 2015 facility with

first two unit

trains in April

and early May

2015; project

includes startup

of an affiliate’s

4-mile, 20-inch

pipeline

connecting the

Joliet offloading

facility to

another pipeline

that feeds the

refinery;

terminal equipped

with heat and

steam capability

to increase

unloading times

ROCKIES

Company Name Type City State Capacity (bpd) Crude Status

Plains All Load Carr, Tampa CO 15,000 at Carr, Niobrara Both operational;

American 35,000 at Carr to expand

Tampa; both to by 1H 2015

expand to

68,000 (ships

to CA, LA)

Musket Corp Load Windsor CO Initially Niobrara Operational

16,000

expandable to

more than

30,000

Powder River Load Douglas WY 20,000; Bakken, Operational

Basin expandable to Niobrara,

Industrial 60,000 Canadian

Complex LLC,

50/50 joint

venture of

Crestwood

Midstream

Partners and

Enersco

Midstream LLC,

subsidiary of

Twin Eagle

Resource

Management

Eighty-Eight Load Guernsey WY 80,000 Bakken, Operational

Oil LLC; Niobrara,

operated by Canadian,

Strobel Big Horn

Starostka Basin,

Transfer Wyoming

USD Partners Load Casper WY 100,000, plus Canadian Operational;

LP, purchased 900,000 barrels takes crude from

Oct. 12, 2015 of storage and Spectra Energy

for $225 possible Partners’ 280,000

million from addition of 1.1 bpd

Stonepeak million more Canada-to-Wyoming

Infrastructure barrels of Express Pipeline

Partners, storage in Casper, where

Cogent Energy capacity it connects to

Solutions LLC Spectra’s 168,000

and Granite bpd Wyoming-to

Peak Illinois Platte

Development Pipeline

LLC; deal to

close in 4Q

2015

Savage Load Price, Salt UT 9,000 at each Uinta Basin Operational

Services Lake City terminal

United Energy Load 7 sites in More than Bakken, Operational

Trading ND, CA, CO, 68,000 Niobrara,

WY, TX Eagle Ford,

Permian

Pronghorn, Load Douglas WY 70,000 Niobrara Operational

Genesis Energy

Price River Load Wellington UT 15,000, Uinta Operational

Terminal; expandable to

Global One 40,000, and

Transport/Watc shipped first

o; Sunoco unit train in

Logistics in February 2014

May 2014

bought a 55

percent

interest

Meritage Load Wright WY 70,000; to Niobrara Operational;

Midstream/Arch expand to loaded first

Coal (Black 120,000 70,000-barrel

Thunder unit train in

Terminal) June 2014;

expansion slated

for 2015

Atlas Oil Co Load Evans CO 5,000 minimum Niobrara Operational; can

expand to

unit-train

capability as

production ramps

up

ARB Midstream Load Weld County CO 79,000; initial Niobrara Manifest 1Q 2015,

LLC near Evans truck unloading unit train

35,000 operations in

late 3Q 2015

Swan Ranch Load Cheyenne WY 70,000; Niobrara Operational

Cheyenne Rail initially one

Hub, Cogent unit train

Energy every four to

Solutions and five days

Granite Peak

Development

Eighty-Eight Load Fort WY 80,000 Niobrara Operational

Oil Laramie

Sources: Company filings, presentations and announcements; North Dakota Pipeline Authority