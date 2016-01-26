Factbox: U.S. crude-by-rail projects; Hearings set on Phillips 66, Valero projects

HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. oil producers, refiners and logistics companies have dozens of crude-by-rail project throughout the United States, although U.S. crude movements via rail retreated to 785,143 barrels per day in the third quarter of 2015 from more than 1 million bpd in the second half of 2014.
Oil-by-rail movements started to decline in the fourth quarter of 2014 as a global supply glut sent oil prices spiraling. Discounts of domestic and Canadian heavy crudes to U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate and London’s Brent narrowed sharply as well, prompting coastal refiners to take more imports with spreads too thin to absorb rail’s extra transportation costs.
The East and West coasts, in particular, have used rail to tap cheaper U.S. and Canadian heavy crude with no major oil pipelines in operation to move inland crude to those markets. U.S. Gulf Coast refineries built to run heavy oil also receive Canadian crude via rail, as well as domestic oil.
Some, mainly on the West Coast, have faced lengthy delays and opposition.
The staff of the San Luis Obispo County planning commission this week recommended rejecting permits for Phillips 66’s proposed 41,000 bpd project at its Santa Maria refinery in Arroyo Grande, California, because of “significant and unavoidable” impacts from toxic emissions, water and farmland contamination, and fires and explosions if trains derail or leak. The commission will consider permits at a two-day hearing next week.
Valero Energy Corp’s proposed 70,000 bpd rail project at its San Francisco-area refinery in Benicia, California, will go before the city’s planning commission Feb. 8 in a public hearing. The commission will schedule additional meetings on Feb. 9 and 10 to hear more public comment as warranted.
Both companies first proposed the projects in 2013 with hopes of startup in 2014. Lengthy environmental reviews delayed those plans.
Growth of oil-by-train shipments started more than five years ago as pipeline infrastructure lagged booming U.S. and Canadian crude production. The Association of American Railroads said 785,143 bpd originated on top U.S. railroads in the third quarter of 2015, down 8.9 percent from the second quarter this year and down more than 23 percent from the peak of 1.02 million bpd in the third quarter of 2014.
Oil moved by rail in the third quarter was 8.4 percent of 9.3 million bpd, the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s estimate of average U.S. output in 2015.
Once seen as a stopgap to move crude until pipelines get built, rail became part of the transportation mix, adding flexibility for refiners to choose the best-priced crude from shale and tight oil plays rather than just rely on pipelines. Contracts are shorter, and they are not locked into specific types of crude moved from fixed points via pipeline.
Here is a rundown of more than 100 U.S. rail projects, both loading at production sites and unloading at refineries and terminals:
WEST COAST
Company Name Type Location State Capacity Crude Status
(bpd)
Tesoro Corp Ref Anacortes WA 50,000 Bakken Operational
(refinery
120,000 bpd)
U.S. Oil and Ref Tacoma WA 40,000 Bakken Operational
Refining;
TrailStone
Tesoro Corp Port Port of WA 360,000 Bakken, Approved by
and Savage Vancouver Canadian and port, awaiting
Services inland U.S. OK from state
governor
following state
environmental
review and
public hearings;
expected to be
finished by late
2017 if permits
obtained; had
previously been
expected to be
operational by
end 2014, then
end 2015, but
review process
pushed
governor’s
consideration of
approval to
2016; U.S. Army
Corps of
Engineers in
June 2015 said
it would seek
public review of
Tesoro’s permit
application to
upgrade dock
infrastructure
Phillips 66 Ref Ferndale WA 30,000 bpd Bakken and Operational
capacity Canadian
total;
currently
receiving
20,000 of
N.American
crude via
mixed-freigh
t shipments
(refinery
100,000 bpd)
BP Plc Ref Cherry Point WA 70,000 Bakken Operational
(refinery
225,000 bpd)
Royal Dutch Ref Anacortes WA N/A (Puget Bakken, Awaiting
Shell Sound Canadian permits; on Feb.
refinery 24, 2015, a
145,000 bpd) Skagit County
hearing examiner
ordered a
lengthy
environmental
review, which
can take a year
or more
Alon Energy Ref Bakersfield CA 13,000 each Bakken, Texas Permit approved
USA; May 2015 at Permian Basin, September 2014
Delek U.S. Bakersfield Canadian to expand
Holdings oil refinery Bakersfield
acquired 48 and offloading to
percent of Paramount 150,000 bpd; in
Alon and Long February 2015
Beach Alon said
asphalt startup was
refineries slated for 2016,
(combined delayed from
refineries’ late 2015; in
capacity August 2015 said
70,000 bpd) startup slowed
further as
narrow crude
differentials
have thinned
crude by rail
movements,
engineering to
be done, but
will hold off on
further work
with no new date
given; refinery
restart about a
year after rail
startup if
economically
feasible to
upgrade to run
more light
crude; Permitted
to offload up to
13,000 bpd each
at Long Beach
and Paramount,
currently
offloading 5,000
bpd at Long
Beach; opponents
suing Kern
County officials
to rescind
permit; Delek’s
acquisition of
48 percent of
Alon USA Energy
to close in May
2015
Plains All Term Bakersfield CA Phase I Bakken, Phase I November
American 65,000 to Niobrara, 2014, Phase II
70,000; Eagle Ford awaiting permits
Phase II can to test an
double inactive
volumes to pipeline to
up to increase
140,000; capacity;
pipelines environmental
can then groups in
move crude January 2015
to sued to shut
refineries down the project
in Los and force an
Angeles and environmental
San review
Francisco
areas
Valero Energy Ref Benicia CA Up to 70,000 Inland U.S. Seeking permits;
Corp bpd (145,000 and Canadian delayed from 1Q
bpd 2015 to
refinery) accommodate
lengthy
environmental
review; had
already been
delayed from 4Q
2013;
Targa Term Stockton CA 70,000 Inland U.S. Seeking permits;
Resources and Canadian no disclosed
Partners and target startup
TRC Companies date
Grays Harbor Port Aberdeen(Gra WA Up to 50,000 Bakken, Seeking permits;
Rail Terminal ys Harbor) Canadian environmental
(U.S. review ongoing;
Development dormant since
Group) 2014
Westway Port Aberdeen(Gra WA About 26,300 Bakken, Seeking permits
Terminals LLC ys Harbor) bpd with Canadian to add crude by
unit train rail capability
delivery to current
every three methanol
days terminal;
(expands Washington
from 18 Department of
loading/unlo Ecology released
ading spots draft
to 80) environmental
impact
statement Aug
31, 2015;
accepting public
comment through
November.
Startup targeted
for 2017
Tesoro Ref Martinez CA 5,000-10,000 Bakken Operational
; can expand
to 50,000;
receives
crude from
Kinder
Morgan
Richmond
operation
(refinery
166,000 bpd)
Phillips 66 Ref Arroyo CA Extend rail Canadian Seeking permits;
Grande infrastructu public hearing
re at Arroyo Feb. 4 and 5,
Grande to 2016, postponed
take up to from 2H 2015 and
40,800 or from April 2014
five 80-car before that
trains per
week
(Refinery
120,200 bpd)
Questar Corp Load Essex CA Considering Permian Pipeline segment
and Spectra 120,000 bpd must be
Energy Corp rail converted to
offloading crude from
facility at natural gas for
Essex to rail project to
move crude go forward; in
to 96-mile August 2015 said
pipeline in Questar has not
Whitewater, been able to
CA, find a suitable
connected to site for a rail
West Hynes terminal, so
crude project delayed
distribution beyond 2017;
system in Questar and
Long Beach, Spectra may
CA. exclude rail
from the project
and convert the
entire pipeline
to oil service,
which may
require building
a new 110-mile
pipeline in
California; may
also sell
Southern Trails
pipeline;
decision
expected by end
2015
WesPac Term Pittsburg CA Design for Canadian, December 2015,
Energy-Pittsb five trains Bakken, scrapped project
urg LLC per week, Permian on lack of
(WesPac about 51,000 customer
Energy and interest because
Oiltanking of low oil
Holding prices; In March
Americas Inc) 2015
re-submitted
permit
applications to
overhaul its
marine terminal
that excluded
any rail
provision after
undergoing
repeated
environmental
reviews for
about two years;
if approved,
project will
move crude only
via pipeline or
vessel.
Kinder Morgan Term Richmond CA 72,000; Bakken, Operational;
Inc Converted to Canadian opponents’
crude from lawsuit to halt
ethanol in operations and
September require state
2013; can environmental
receive review dismissed
125-car unit Sept 5, 2014
trains,
100-car
trains ideal
Global Term Clatskanie OR Up to 3,261; Bakken Operational; on
Partners LP expanding to Aug. 19 2014
handle up to received state
120,000 emissions permit
allowing
expansion;
startup expected
late 2015-early
2016; received
U.S. Army Corps
of Engineers
permit to
upgrade a dock
to handle
Panamax-sized
vessels, work
slated to start
in 4Q 2015
pending
completion of
design
Interstate Load Sacramento CA 5,400, rail U.S. inland Ceased crude oil
Oil Co to truck crude operations in
November 2014,
resumed
ethanol-only
unloading;
company
surrendered
permit approving
crude unloading
after
environmental
groups sued to
stop the
operation
Carson Oil Load Sacramento CA 7,800, rail U.S. inland Received
Inc to truck, crude authority to
crude and construct crude
ethanol loading
infrastructure,
seeking customer
contract before
starting
construction
NuStar Energy Load Vancouver WA 22,000 on U.S. inland Received permit
LP average crude to convert two
products storage
tanks at current
terminal to
crude; seeking
permits to build
rail-to-barge to
start up in 2015
Arc Logistics Term Portland OR 18,000 Uinta Operational
Partners
Targa Term Tacoma WA N/A; Inland U.S., Ended five-year
Resources manifest Canadian deal after one
Partners year in 2013;
could restart
for more
customers if
expand to handle
70,000 bpd
Imperium Port Hoquiam, WA Up to Inland U.S. Existing
Terminal Port of 140,000 biodiesel
Services Grays Harbor facility seeking
permits to add
rail capability
for crude,
ethanol,
naphtha,
gasoline, jet
fuel, kerosene,
fuel oil and
other liquids;
Washington
Department of
Ecology released
draft
environmental
impact
statement Aug
31, 2015;
accepting public
comment through
October. Startup
targeted for
2017
Waterside Term Longview WA 25,000; plus Bakken Awaiting permits
Energy LLC a 75,000 bpd from the Port of
liquefied Longview;
petroleum expected draft
gas export environmental
terminal and impact statement
a new 45,000 in May 2016 with
bpd refinery final report by
that would January 2017
process
crude and
renewable
feedstocks
into diesel,
gasoline and
jet fuel
EAST COAST
Company Name Type City State Capacity Crude Status
(bpd)
Phillips 66, Ref Linden NJ 80,000-90,00 Bakken Operational
Global 00 at times
Partners 70,000
(Railed to
Albany, NY,
then barged
to 238,000
bpd Bayway
refinery in
Linden, New
Jersey)
Plains All Term Yorktown VA 140,000 Bakken, Operational
American Niobrara,
Eagle Ford
PBF Energy Ref Delaware DE Up to Bakken and Operational
City 130,000 Canadian; up
Bakken, to 45,000
80,000 Bakken barged
Canadian to 160,000
(refinery bpd
182,200 bpd) Paulsboro, NJ
Philadelphia Ref Philadelphia PA 160,000; Bakken Operational
Energy plus another
Solutions 30,000 via
rail and
barge
combination
(refinery
330,000 bpd)
Buckeye Term Albany NY 130,000 Bakken Operational
Partners LP (rail to
barge,
onward to
300,000 bpd
Irving Oil
refiner in
St. John,
New
Brunswick)
Sunoco Term Eagle Point NJ 40,000 (rail Bakken Operational
Logistics to barge)
Partners LP
Enbridge Inc Term Eddystone PA 80,000; can Bakken Operational
expand to
160,000
(rail to
barge)
Buckeye Term Perth Amboy NJ 40,000 Bakken Operational; in
Partners LP talks to position
facility to
handle Canadian
heavy crude,
possibly for
export; exploring
options to handle
natural gas
liquids as well
Phillips 66 Ref Linden NJ 70,000 bpd Bakken Operational
Global Term New Windsor NY 88,000; had Bakken Withdrew permit
Partners proposed application in
adding rail October 2014
infrastructu without
re to load explanation
railed-in
crude onto
tankers and
barges to
move to East
Coast
refineries
Global Term Albany NY 160,000 bpd Bakken Operational;
Partners (includes seeking permits
long-term to add boilers
deal with and other
Phillips 66 equipment to
handle bitumen,
or undiluted
Canadian heavy
crude, project to
undergo
environmental
review
Targa Term Baltimore MD 25,000 N/A Permit has
Resources preliminary
approval from
Maryland
regulators; final
approval pending
Monroe Ref Trainer PA 65,000, Bakken Monroe announced
Energy/Bridge unloaded at in July 2014 it
r LLC Enbridge’s had entered a
Eddystone 5-year deal with
facility, Bridger to supply
then barged Bakken to the
to the refinery
refinery
GULF COAST
Company Name Type City State Capacity (bpd) Crude Status
Kinder Term Houston TX 210,000, Cushing Operational
Morgan, Watco expandable to Oklahoma,
Cos LLC; 250,000 bpd; West Texas,
long-term crude in by Bakken,
trade rail, out by Canadian
agreement barge and
with Mercuria pipeline;
condensate in
by barge, out
by rail
Plains All Term St. James LA 140,000 Niobrara Operational;
American adding
capability to
receive Canadian
heavy crude by
3Q 2015 to
coincide with
the company’s
new rail loading
operation to
start up at the
same time in
Kerrobert,
Canada
Plains All Load Gardendale TX 25,000 Eagle Ford Operational
American Hub near
Cotulla
Genesis Load Wink TX 100,000 Permian Operational
Energy LP Basin
Cetane Energy Load Carlsbad NM 21,000; two Permian Operational;
LLC and Murex unit trains per Basin will expand to
LLC week up to 51,000 bpd
or five unit
trains per week
by July 2015
RIO Hub, Load Loving NM 10,000; Permian 10,000 bpd by
Rangeland expandable to Basin October 2014;
Energy more than expansion as per
100,000 customer demand
Genesis Term Walnut Hill FL 75,000 Bakken, Operational
Energy (near West Texas
Mobile Bay
AL)
Valero Ref St. James LA In 2013 was Bakken Operational
100,000 via
Capline to
180,000 bpd
Memphis,
Tennessee,
refinery;
amount has
declined by
undisclosed
amount
Sunoco Term Nederland TX 21,500 Bakken Operational
Logistics
Alon Energy Ref Krotz LA 6,000 (refinery Inland U.S, Operational
Springs 80,000 bpd) type
depends on
price
Genesis Term Natchez MS 85,000 Canadian Operational
Energy
NuStar Energy Term St. James LA Two unit train Bakken can Operational; in
facilities and handle talks to take
a manifest rail Canadian Canadian crude
facility, shipments; most
combined storage for
200,000 light crude, but
have four tanks
capable of fuel
oil or heated
crude storage
Canadian Term Port of AL 75,000, up to Canadian Operational
National Mobile 120 tank cars
Railway and per day
Arc Terminals (offload crude,
backhaul
condensate)
Petroplex Term St. James LA 70,000 Bakken, 1Q 2016
International Parish (engineering Canadian
LLC, head of and design for
a consortium bulk liquids
backed by terminal
Macquarie including unit
Group and train)
others
Valero Ref Port Arthur TX 70,000 bpd Canadian Operational
and other
North
American
crudes
Valero Ref St. Charles LA 20,000 via Canadian, Operational;
rail, 35,000 with room seeking permit
bpd via barge to take to increase rail
from Hartford, some inland offloading
IL terminal U.S. capacity to
(refinery light-sweet 30,000
205,000 bpd)
Genesis Term Maryland LA 75,000 (near Bakken, Operational; As
Energy Exxon Mobil Eagle Ford, of November
(Scenic Corp’s 502,500 Canadian 2015, volumes
Station) bpd refinery in ramping up at
Baton Rouge) new crude,
intermediates
and refined
products
import/export
terminal in
Baton Rouge,
connected to
Scenic Station
as well as
Exxon’s reversed
North Line
Pipeline from
Longview, Texas,
to Baton Rouge,
which will bring
West Texas crude
to Louisiana as
part of the
Permian Longview
and Louisiana
Extension, or
PELA, system.
Exxon’s partners
in that system
are Sunoco
Logistics
Partners and
SunVit Pipeline
LLC, a joint
venture of
Sunoco and Vitol
GT Logistics Term Port Arthur TX 158,000 (rail Bakken, Operational
Omniport to barge) Canadian
Terminal
Jefferson Term Port of TX 70,000 (rail to Eagle Ford, Operational;
Energy Beaumont barge) Bakken, ramping up to
Transload (Orange Canadian 220,000 bpd;
Railport County started up
Terminal) heating
facilities for
railbit crude in
January 2015
Global Term Port Arthur TX 140,000 Canadian Awaiting permits
Partners and to begin
Kansas City construction;
Southern waterborne
terminal to have
initial storage
capacity of
340,000 barrels;
expect startup
1Q 2017
Kinder Morgan Term Battlegroun TX 6,000 bpd N/A Operational
and d Oil initially
TransMontaign Specialty (unloading for
e Partners LP Terminal 12 cars,
Company LLC expandable to
(BOSTCO) 30 cars)
EOG Resources Load Harwood, TX Average 10,900 Eagle Ford, Operational
Barnhart from 89 Permian
and Fort shipments of
Worth about 45,000
barrels per
train in 2013
from all three
facilities
Genesis Load Raceland LA 140,000 bpd Eagle Ford, 1Q 2016,
Energy Bakken, completion had
Canadian, been slated for
Permian 4Q 2015
Basin,
Niobrara
Gulf Gateway Term New Orleans LA 75,000, rail to Canadian, Operational;
Terminal barge Eagle Ford expansion
(Murex LLC planned for more
and Bulk Canadian heavy
Resources) oil offloading
LBC Tank Term Geismar LA 10,000 Canadian Expanding
Terminals Industrial capacity to
Complex, offload
Sunshine undiluted
bitumen
Texas Term Galveston TX 90,000, rail to Inland Operational
International barge or ship U.S.,
Terminals Canadian
Atlas Oil Co Load La Feria TX 5,000 Eagle Ford Operational
Buckeye Texas Term, Corpus TX At least 70,000 Inland Under
Partners load Christi U.S., consideration;
(Buckeye Canadian may build unit
Partners and train loading
Tragifura) and offloading
capability near
terminal, could
receive heavy
Canadian and
send naphtha as
diluent back to
Canada
NGL Energy Load Milan, near NM Initially two San Juan 3Q 2015; will
Partners Albuquerque unit trans per Basin include 240,000
week, about barrels of
20,400 storage
Arc Logistics Term Chickasaw AL 9,000 U.S. inland Operational; bpd
Partners and includes
Canadian distillates,
fuel oil and
crude tall oil
Arc Logistics Term Saraland AL 14,000 U.S. Inland Operational
Partners and
Canadian
Centurion Load Pecos TX Up to 160,000 Very light Under
Terminals Delaware construction as
Basin crude part of Delaware
and Basin Express,
condensate two
in the far pipeline-connect
west ed terminals in
Permian Reeves County,
Basin TX; railed
condensate to be
taken to
Centurion’s
export terminal
in Brownsville,
where an
undisclosed
shipper has a
10-year contract
to buy all
output from
condensate
splitters;
startup for both
operations 3Q
2016
Kinder Morgan Term Deer Park TX Approximately Heavy and Operational
70,000 bpd light North
American
crude
MIDCONTINENT
Company Name Type City State Capacity (bpd) Crude Status
Enbridge Load Berthold ND 120,000 Bakken Operational
Plains All Load Manitou ND 65,000 at Bakken Operational
American and Van Manitou; 65,000
Hook at Van Hook
Musket Corp Load Dore ND 60,000 Bakken Operational
EOG Resources Load Stanley ND 65,000 Bakken Operational
(Watco)
Hess Corp Load Tioga ND 140,000 Bakken Operational
(Watco)
COLT hub, Load Epping ND 160,000 Bakken Operational
Crestwood
Midstream
Partners
Dakota Plains Load New Town ND 80,000 Bakken Operational
Holdings
Lario Load Near ND 100,000 Bakken Operational
Logistics, Dickinson expandable to
Bakken Oil 200,000
Express
Savage Load Trenton ND 175,000 Bakken Operational; in
Services July 2015 laid
off 12 employees
and halving
loading in light
of lower oil
prices
Tesoro Corp; Load Fryburg ND 154,000 Bakken Operational
acquired
Great
Northern
Midstream LLC
as of January
2016; terms
undisclosed
Global Basin Load Columbus ND 160,000 Bakken Operational
LP, Basin and Beulah
Transload LLC
Northstar Load McKenzie ND 100,000 Bakken Crude loading to
Transloading County start up in 1H
2015; inbound
loading for frac
sand,
construction
materials
operational
December 2014
Delek U.S. Ref El Dorado AR 25,000 light Inland Operational
Holdings U.S. or 12,000 U.S.,
Canadian. Can Canadian
also access
20,000 bpd of
light crude
offloading at a
third-party
facility
adjacent to the
refinery
(refinery
80,000 bpd)
HollyFrontier Ref Artesia NM 70,000 WTS, WTI, Operational
Corp (refinery Canadian
105,000 bpd)
Marquis Term Hayti MS 75,000 (rail to Bakken, Operational; to
Energy Miss. barge) Canadian increase to
150,000
Indigo Term Osceola AR 140,000 (rail Bakken, Startup in late
Resources to Miss. barge) Canadian 2014
SEACOR Term Sauget IL 65,000 (rail to Bakken, Operational
Holdings Inc (Gateway Miss. barge) Canadian
Terminals)
Savage Term Lordstown OH N/A Utica, when Awaiting takers
Services (transloading production
at Ohio ramps up
Commerce
Center,
expanding for
unit trains)
Kinder Term Stroud OK 65,000 bpd, Bakken Operational
Morgan, Watco offloading EOG
Companies output crude to
Hawthorn
Pipeline
Buckeye Load Chicago IL Crude arrives Bakken, Operational
Partners via pipeline, Canadian
loaded on
railcars to go
to West, East
and Gulf
coasts;
capacity
undisclosed
EnLink Load Frazeysburg OH 24,000, light Utica Operational
Midstream oil condensate
(Black Run and various
Rail grades of crude
Terminal)
Enbridge Term Flanagan IL 140,000 Canadian If approved, as
early as 1Q 2016
PBF Energy Ref Toledo OH Approx 70,000 Bakken, Study to build
Canadian offloading
facility at
refinery under
way; truck rack
can take up to
16,000 bpd, can
receive unit
trains via third
party
Dakota Gold Load Stanley ND 70,000 Bakken Construction to
Transfer, start by late
Plaza 2014, high-speed
Terminal rail loading
available by 2H
2015
Phillips 66 Load Palermo, ND Initial Bakken, 4Q 2015; direct
Partners and Mountrail capacity Canadian access to 76-mile
Paradigm County 100,000, can Sagagawea
Energy double in size Pipeline and rail
Partners LLC to 200,000 access to the
East and West
coasts
Energy Load Patoka IL N/A, but will U.S. Inland Planning loading
Transfer handle unit facility to
Partners trains enable crude
delivery to East
Coast refineries
Enbridge Term Cushing OK 120,000 Primarily Under
Energy Canadian consideration;
Partners gauging shipper
interest; if
enough
commitments
secured, startup
in late 2016
Joliet Bulk Term Joliet IL 85,000; will Canadian Will receive
Barge & Rail supply Exxon crude via rail
LLC; to be Mobil’s 238,600 from Kinder
acquired by bpd Joliet Morgan and Exxon
Arc Logistics refinery subsidiary
Partners LP Imperial Oil Ltd
and GE joint-venture
Electric 210,000 bpd rail
Company loading facility
division GE in Edmonton,
Energy Alberta;
Financial commissioning
Services in began for Joliet
mid-May 2015 facility with
first two unit
trains in April
and early May
2015; project
includes startup
of an affiliate’s
4-mile, 20-inch
pipeline
connecting the
Joliet offloading
facility to
another pipeline
that feeds the
refinery;
terminal equipped
with heat and
steam capability
to increase
unloading times
ROCKIES
Company Name Type City State Capacity (bpd) Crude Status
Plains All Load Carr, Tampa CO 15,000 at Carr, Niobrara Both operational;
American 35,000 at Carr to expand
Tampa; both to by 1H 2015
expand to
68,000 (ships
to CA, LA)
Musket Corp Load Windsor CO Initially Niobrara Operational
16,000
expandable to
more than
30,000
Powder River Load Douglas WY 20,000; Bakken, Operational
Basin expandable to Niobrara,
Industrial 60,000 Canadian
Complex LLC,
50/50 joint
venture of
Crestwood
Midstream
Partners and
Enersco
Midstream LLC,
subsidiary of
Twin Eagle
Resource
Management
Eighty-Eight Load Guernsey WY 80,000 Bakken, Operational
Oil LLC; Niobrara,
operated by Canadian,
Strobel Big Horn
Starostka Basin,
Transfer Wyoming
USD Partners Load Casper WY 100,000, plus Canadian Operational;
LP, purchased 900,000 barrels takes crude from
Oct. 12, 2015 of storage and Spectra Energy
for $225 possible Partners’ 280,000
million from addition of 1.1 bpd
Stonepeak million more Canada-to-Wyoming
Infrastructure barrels of Express Pipeline
Partners, storage in Casper, where
Cogent Energy capacity it connects to
Solutions LLC Spectra’s 168,000
and Granite bpd Wyoming-to
Peak Illinois Platte
Development Pipeline
LLC; deal to
close in 4Q
2015
Savage Load Price, Salt UT 9,000 at each Uinta Basin Operational
Services Lake City terminal
United Energy Load 7 sites in More than Bakken, Operational
Trading ND, CA, CO, 68,000 Niobrara,
WY, TX Eagle Ford,
Permian
Pronghorn, Load Douglas WY 70,000 Niobrara Operational
Genesis Energy
Price River Load Wellington UT 15,000, Uinta Operational
Terminal; expandable to
Global One 40,000, and
Transport/Watc shipped first
o; Sunoco unit train in
Logistics in February 2014
May 2014
bought a 55
percent
interest
Meritage Load Wright WY 70,000; to Niobrara Operational;
Midstream/Arch expand to loaded first
Coal (Black 120,000 70,000-barrel
Thunder unit train in
Terminal) June 2014;
expansion slated
for 2015
Atlas Oil Co Load Evans CO 5,000 minimum Niobrara Operational; can
expand to
unit-train
capability as
production ramps
up
ARB Midstream Load Weld County CO 79,000; initial Niobrara Manifest 1Q 2015,
LLC near Evans truck unloading unit train
35,000 operations in
late 3Q 2015
Swan Ranch Load Cheyenne WY 70,000; Niobrara Operational
Cheyenne Rail initially one
Hub, Cogent unit train
Energy every four to
Solutions and five days
Granite Peak
Development
Eighty-Eight Load Fort WY 80,000 Niobrara Operational
Oil Laramie
Sources: Company filings, presentations and announcements; North Dakota Pipeline Authority
Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by Terry Wade and Jim Marshall