Weakening crude spreads put more strain on U.S. oil's $40 support

A service truck drives past an oil well on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in North Dakota, November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

(Reuters) - A surprisingly abrupt breakdown in U.S. crude oil spreads this week has strengthened some traders’ conviction of a decisive move below $40 a barrel, extending the early winter price slump.

As traders rushed to dump expiring December West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures on Friday, rather than take delivery in Cushing, Oklahoma, where storage space is dwindling, the spread versus the second month widened to as much as $2.90 a barrel, the most since 2011.

The second-third month spread has tumbled more than 30 cents to -$1.35 a barrel, its lowest since April.

“The contango will probably provide the fuel for us to get well and below $40,” said John McLane, chief investment officer at Mobius Asset Management in Scottsdale, Arizona. He has sold short prompt WTI prices while buying longer-dated oil.

“The way these spreads are acting is giving you every indication that lower prices are yet to come,” McLane said. “Just three to four months ago, we were looking at a difference of 30 to 40 cents on nearby WTI spreads.”

The cheapening of the spot oil contract versus forward, a market structure known as contango, comes as U.S. crude stocks resume rising toward record highs, with demand tempered by unusually mild winter weather.

U.S. stocks rose for an eighth week last week to more than 487 million barrels, near April’s record highs. In Cushing, where the WTI contract is delivered, inventories rose by 2.14 million barrels in the week to Tuesday, according to energy monitoring service Genscape. [EIA/S]

Traders believe that widening crude spreads will accelerate WTI’s descent to below the $37.75 low set on Aug 27, putting it on track to a new bottom since 2009. WTI’s December futures hit a $38.99 low on Friday before expiring as the spot-month.

Spot WTI will have an opportunity to trade above $40 again on Monday as the January contract, which settled on Friday at nearly $42, becomes its front-month.

“The question is how long the support will hold as there’s going to be a new battle to get below $40 after this,” said Tariq Zahir, who trades mostly in crude spreads at Tyche Capital Advisors at Syosset, New York.

John Kilduff, partner at New York energy new hedge fund Again Capital, concurred. “The cash market for oil is so weak it looks inevitable that the contango will widen.”