31 minutes ago
U.S. crude oil stocks rise 1.6 million barrels: API
Rural hospital closings add risk for pregnant women
Physicians facing tough choices
Rural hospital closings add risk for pregnant women
Philip Morris angers Indian officials by targeting youth
Reuters Investigates
Philip Morris angers Indian officials by targeting youth
How unicorns hurt performance at popular funds
Money
How unicorns hurt performance at popular funds
#Commodities
July 18, 2017 / 8:41 PM / 31 minutes ago

U.S. crude oil stocks rise 1.6 million barrels: API

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub, in Cushing, Oklahoma, March 24, 2016.Nick Oxford/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks surprisingly rose last week, while gasoline and distillate inventories decreased, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

Crude inventories rose by 1.6 million barrels in the week to July 14 to 497.2 million, compared with analysts' expectations for a decrease of 3.2 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 608,000 barrels, API said.

Gasoline stocks fell by 5.4 million barrels, compared with expectations in a Reuters poll for a 665,000-barrel decline.

Distillate fuels stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.9 million barrels, compared with expectations for a 1.2 million-barrel gain, the API data showed.

Refinery crude runs fell by 51,000 barrels per day, API data showed.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 504,000 bpd to 8.087 million bpd.

Reporting by New York Energy Desk

