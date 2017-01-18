Obama says new ties with Cuba made 'wet-foot, dry-foot' policy obsolete

U.S. President Barack Obama holds his final news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 18, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Wednesday he decided to eliminate the so-called "wet-foot, dry-foot" policy for Cuban immigrants because it no longer made since given growing U.S. engagement with Havana and the opening of travel between the two countries.

The White House announced the policy change last week. It had enabled Cubans who fled to the United States to pursue residency if they reached the mainland, but not if they were picked up at sea before reaching land.