FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Obama says new ties with Cuba made 'wet-foot, dry-foot' policy obsolete
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
January 18, 2017 / 8:14 PM / 7 months ago

Obama says new ties with Cuba made 'wet-foot, dry-foot' policy obsolete

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama holds his final news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 18, 2017.Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Wednesday he decided to eliminate the so-called "wet-foot, dry-foot" policy for Cuban immigrants because it no longer made since given growing U.S. engagement with Havana and the opening of travel between the two countries.

The White House announced the policy change last week. It had enabled Cubans who fled to the United States to pursue residency if they reached the mainland, but not if they were picked up at sea before reaching land.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Chris Reese

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.