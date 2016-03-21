FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2016 / 11:14 PM / a year ago

Obama thinks regular U.S. tourism to Cuba could happen 'very soon': ABC

President Barack Obama and Cuba's President Raul Castro shake hands during their first meeting on the second day of Obama's visit to Cuba, in Havana. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Regular tourism to Cuba by U.S. citizens could happen “very soon,” President Barack Obama said on Monday in an interview in Havana.

“Inevitably it’s going to happen,” he told ABC News during his historic visit to the Communist-led island, noting that direct flights and visits by cruise ships from the United States were to begin soon.

Current U.S. regulations limit most visits by U.S. citizens to Cuba to educational or cultural exchanges.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
