FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House says has shared lists of political prisoners with Cuba
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 21, 2016 / 11:14 PM / a year ago

White House says has shared lists of political prisoners with Cuba

President Barack Obama and Cuba's President Raul Castro hold their first meeting in Havana. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuba has political prisoners and the U.S. government has shared lists of them with the Cuban government, a senior aide to U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday during Obama’s historic visit to Havana.

Cuban President Raul Castro earlier had suggested Cuba had no political prisoners and demanded a reporter asking about it to provide a list.

“I’ve shared many such lists with the Cuban government over the course of my two and a half years now of dealing with them,” U.S. deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes told reporters. “There certainly are additional prisoners whose names we raise on a regular basis with the Cuban government.”

Reporting by Daniel Trotta and Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.