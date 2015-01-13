17 on Cuba prisoner list set free before U.S.-Havana deal announced

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Seventeen of the Cuban prisoners freed under an agreement with the United States had been let go before the two countries announced the deal on Dec. 17, a Cuban dissident leader said on Monday.

According to a copy of the list of 53 names obtained by Reuters from a congressional source, the released prisoners include, among others, members of prominent protest groups such as the Patriotic Union of Cuba (UNPACU) and the Ladies in White.

Senior U.S. officials said Cuba had met its promise to free all 53 people and that President Barack Obama’s administration would keep pressing Havana to let out more of those whom Washington considers political prisoners.

Thirty-eight Cubans people were freed last week, all but two of them on the list agreed between Washington and Havana.

But Elizardo Sanchez, president of the dissident Cuban Commission for Human Rights and National Reconciliation, said 17 others on the list of 53 were released by Cuba’s communist government before the agreement was announced.

That means some other prisoners that dissidents had hoped would be freed in coming days were not included in the deal.

Jose Daniel Ferrer, the leader of UNPACU, Cuba’s largest dissident organization, said on Monday that about 10 opposition activists held for committing non-violent crimes remained behind bars.

“While we thank the United States for its gesture in freeing the 38, we regret that there are some political prisoners - about 10 - who remain in prison,” he told Reuters in Havana.

One of those released before the deal was announced was Juliet Michelena Diaz, a member of the Cuban Network of Community Journalists. She was freed on Nov. 7 after seven months in jail, according to the New York-based Committee to Project Journalists.

Three others - Ladies in White member Sonia Garro, her husband, Ramon Munoz, and their neighbor Eugenio Hernandez - were let go on Dec. 9.

Marie Harf, a U.S. State Department spokeswoman, said “a small number” of the 53 prisoners on the U.S. list were slated for release in the summer and autumn while Washington and Havana were negotiating other parts of the deal to end more than five decades of hostility.

Harf said Washington was aware that big challenges remain. “We know there are going to be human rights concerns we still have when it come to Cuba,” she told reporters.

UNPACU said 29 of its members were among those released and that most had been warned by Cuba’s government that they would be sent back to prison if they continued opposition activities.

Harf said she did not have details on what restrictions, if any, might have been imposed on the freed prisoners.

Cuba often refers to dissidents as “mercenaries” in the pay of the United States.