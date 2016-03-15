FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. hopes easing limits on Cuba will boost reform in Havana: officials
March 15, 2016

U.S. hopes easing limits on Cuba will boost reform in Havana: officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States hopes a new package of U.S. regulatory changes affecting Cuba will encourage people-to-people interactions and provide additional incentives for Havana to make economic and trade reforms of its own, U.S. officials said on Tuesday.

The regulatory reforms, which were introduced earlier on Tuesday, loosen travel restrictions on Cuba and ease limits on the use of U.S. dollars in trade transactions there just days ahead of President Barack Obama’s historic visit to the former Cold War enemy.

U.S. officials told reporters the new rules would allow more Cubans to work legally in the United States without having to defect, but they declined to predict how that might affect Major League Baseball.

“It certainly does address the ability of Cuban athletes who can earn salaries in the United States to do so,” one official told reporters in a briefing.

Reporting by Matt Spetalnick, Daniel Trotta and David Alexander; Editing by Susan Heavey

