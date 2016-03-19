FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama's Cuba meetings will not be negotiated with Cuban government: White House
March 18, 2016 / 5:44 PM / a year ago

Obama's Cuba meetings will not be negotiated with Cuban government: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The list of people, including dissidents, President Barack Obama plans to invite to meet with him during his trip to Cuba will not be negotiated with the Cuban government, the White House said on Friday.

In a daily press briefing with reporters, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said Obama would be meeting with people who had previously been victimized by the government and encourage them to continue advocating for universal human rights.

“The list of people invited to meet with the president in Cuba in non-negotiable,” Earnest said. “I would not be surprised if there are people on that list that the Cuban government prefer we not meet with ... but I can tell you the president is going to move forward in those meetings and have a conversation about human rights.”

Obama is set to leave for Cuba on Sunday.

Reporting by Megan Cassella

