Cuban migrants reach Florida in engine-powered wooden boat
August 8, 2012 / 9:45 PM / 5 years ago

Cuban migrants reach Florida in engine-powered wooden boat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MIAMI (Reuters) - Eighteen Cuban migrants landed on a Florida beach on Wednesday after traveling from Cuba in a wooden boat powered by a Soviet-era engine, authorities said.

The 16 men and two women came ashore near Riviera Beach, north of West Palm Beach, said Chuck Prichard, a spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“Typically Cubans who attempt this kind of crossover into the United States don’t usually end up this far north,” he said.

The boat, named “Esperanza” or Spanish for hope, measured 21 feet long and carried a sheet of plastic as a sail.

The Cubans arrived in good health and are being interviewed by immigration officials.

Cubans who reach U.S. soil are allowed to remain in the United States under what is known as the “wet foot, dry foot” policy while migrants found at sea are usually returned to the communist island.

Reporting by Kevin Gray; editing by Todd Eastham

